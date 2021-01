Queta lifts Utah State over Air Force 72-53

After falling, Air Force's Ameka Akaya tries to pass the ball but puts his foot out of bounds while being defended by Utah State's Justin Bean during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Air Force Academy, Colo. The two teams played again Saturday and Utah State won again.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Neemias Queta tallied 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead Utah State to a 72-53 win over Air Force on Saturday.

Justin Bean had 15 points and seven rebounds for Utah State (7-3, 4-0 Mountain West Conference), which earned its sixth straight victory. Brock Miller added 13 points. Rollie Worster had 10 points. He also had seven turnovers but only three assists.

A.J. Walker had 19 points for the Falcons (3-5, 1-3). Chris Joyce added 11 points.

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Falcons this season. Utah State defeated Air Force 83-48 Thursday.