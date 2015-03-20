Quarterback committed to Army over offers from Air Force, Navy and Hawaii

HONOLULU (Tribune News Service) — Mililani quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who will enter his senior season 2,057 passing yards shy of the state's career record held by Tua Tagovailoa, announced his college commitment on Monday.

Gabriel, who is 6 feet and 185 pounds, wrote on Twitter that he has committed to Army over offers from Air Force, Navy and Hawaii.

Former Waipahu football coach Sean Saturnio is an assistant coach with the Black Knights.

Gabriel is 18-5 as the Trojans' starter over the past two years and helped lead Mililani to the Division I state title in 2016 as a sophomore.

He also played four games as a freshman after an injury to then-starter McKenzie Milton before injuring his shoulder against Kahuku in the OIA final.

Gabriel is one of five players from Hawaii to commit to a Division I school in the 2019 class, joining Kahuku linebacker Miki Ah You (Washington), Kaimuki two-way lineman Sama Pa'ama (Washington) and Saint Louis defensive lineman Gino Quinones (Southern California).

Punahou offensive lineman Blake Feigenspan announced his commitment to the Black Knights on social media on Tuesday.

Kamehameha alumnus Calen Holt is a senior running back for Army, which will host Hawaii at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y., on Sept. 15.

