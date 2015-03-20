Prospect of 10th win is motivating factor for Air Force football

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Tribune News Service) — Numbers rarely serve as chief motivators in sports, but that's not the case for Air Force as it prepares for the Arizona Bowl.

The Falcons really want win No. 10 to close the season.

"We want to leave a special legacy and win 10 games," safety Weston Steelhammer said. "It's only been done a handful of times in program history. It would be pretty neat to do it both our sophomore and senior season. So definitely we have some business to take care of."

The Falcons (9-3) have reached 10 wins six times in school history - 1983 (10-2), 1985 (12-1), 1991 (10-3), 1997 (10-3), 1998 (12-1) and 2014 (10-3).

The 2014 season was influenced heavily by this year's senior class, which at 32 is the largest in program history. Jacobi Owens led that squad in rushing yards, Jalen Robinette was the leading receiver, Steelhammer was a first-team all-Mountain West selection and Shayne Davern was the MVP of the Potato Bowl.

It's a good thing that double-digit win figure has lingered out there as a motivating factor for this Falcons team that was 4-3 before a five-game winning streak, because South Alabama (6-6) wasn't going to provide that inspiration on name alone.

At No. 120 according to the Sagarin ratings, the Jaguars are the lowest-ranked team playing in a bowl.

Those ratings put South Alabama as close to No. 239 Alabama State (an FCS team that went 4-7) as No. 1 Alabama.

But there are some other numbers that can't be ignored. South Alabama has defeated Mountain West champion San Diego State in consecutive seasons. And the Sun Belt is 4-1 so far this bowl season. That includes Idaho's 61-50 victory over Colorado State, a 2-0 mark against the Mid-America Conference and a blowout win over South Florida from the American Athletic Conference.

But still, the key number for Air Force remains No. 10.

"It's going to be a great experience for them to go out and get a 10th win," Air Force Academy superintendent Lt. Gen. Michelle Johnson said.

Yep, everyone's talking about that number.

