Yokota bounces back from two routs with one of its own

MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan – The Yokota Panthers were outscored 78-10 in their first two games and faced a short week of practice. Whatever they worked on during those two days paid off.

Kishaun Kimble-Brooks rushed for three touchdowns, quarterback Nathan Rundle threw for two others and Manny Mptias had a touchdown receiving and one on special teams, boosting the Panthers to a 56-0 rout Friday at Robert D. Edgren, Yokota’s first win in three tries this season.

“We did a better job this week on two things that drive a team, blocking and tackling,” Tim Pujol said after extending his Yokota team record with his 139th coaching win. “Our offense and special teams, we had much sharper execution this week.”

Brooks finished with 172 yards on 15 carries, including TD runs of 20, 25 and 3 yards. Marquis Smith-Brown added 48 yards on four carries, had 44 yards on two returns and caught a 75-yard scoring pass. Mptias had a 34-yard scoring catch and a 45-yard kick return for a touchdown.

Rundle was an economic 2-for-2 passing for 120 yards. Jack Winkler had 42 yards on five carries, including a 15-yard touchdown run, and Jimmy Dewberry rushed four times for 51 yards, including a 30-yard TD run. Thomas Kimball had a fumble recovery and Gabe Aragon an interception.

Pujol credited the hard work his players put in to just two days of practice, a week shortened due to the Labor Day holiday and an overnight bus trip Thursday to Misawa. “We stuffed as much as we could into the practices and it paid off,” Pujol said.

While Yokota’s execution improved, Edgren’s fell apart after last week’s 38-12 home win over Zama, Eagles coach Jeremy Sanders said.

“The players have to execute,” he said. “It wasn’t the case in all three phases of the game, offense, defense and special teams. Yokota played well. They were a formidable opponent. What can you do, except go back to the fundamentals?”

Yokota has the week off before hosting Zama on Sept. 22. Edgren next takes a road trip for a Saturday game at Daegu.