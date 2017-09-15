Perry stifles Zama in 54-0 blowout

Matthew C. Perry's Mason Graydon wraps up Zama quarterback Nick Canada during Friday's football game, won by the host Samurai 54-0.

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, Japan – For the second straight week, Matthew C. Perry’s offense and defense fired on all cylinders in a one-sided victory over a Division II opponent.

Still, coach Frank Macias said the Samurai (2-1) could be doing things better as they tune up for a crucial Sept. 29 battle at Yokota.

Andrew Borrero led the Samurai with 70 yards on nine carries with three touchdowns, and defensive star Mason Graydon had five more tackles for losses, including a sack, plus a fumble recovery as Perry romped 54-0 over Zama.

“These games aren’t much fun for either side,” Macias said. “We do have a lot of work to do and we do have to go to Yokota in two weeks. We’ll enjoy the win, but we have to get back to work on Monday. We have two weeks to get better.”

All Samurai players who suited up got a chance to play, and seven different running backs got at least one carry.

Ethan Peterson had 33 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Elijah Lebron added 37 yards and a score on five attempts. Dylan Ernst ran just two times, but for 48 yards and a score and returned an interception 25 yards for a TD.

Garrett Macias ran just once for one yard and a touchdown. He also had an interception, as did Maverick Graydon. As a team, the Samurai held the Trojans (0-2) to minus-12 yards of offense and had three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

“Our defense is on the way up,” defensive coordinator Chris Munsell said. “We’re getting better. Mason’s a great player, but it’s a team effort. We’re really swarming to the ball right now.”

Trojans coach Scott Bolin saluted the Samurai after the game. “They’re the Division II champions for a reason,” he said.

“They’re well coached, they did exactly what they were supposed to do as a team. We didn’t quit and that’s a good thing moving forward.”

Next up for each team, the Samurai host Robert D. Edgren, while the Trojans travel to Yokota; each kickoff is at 7 p.m.