Pacific Scoreboard: Sept. 2, 2017

High school

Cross country

Japan

Saturday at Tama Hills Recreation Center, Tokyo

Boys

(2.9-mile course)

Nile C. Kinnick 15, Zama 46

St. Mary’s 25, Yokota 34

Kinnick 25, Yokota 32

1, Aki Siibo, Kinnick, 15 minutes, 29.1 seconds; 2, Jordan Van Druff, Christian Academy Japan, 15:33.1; 3, Takehiro Murai, CAJ, 15:37.9; 4, Jeremy Fong, CAJ, 15:46.6; 5, Ken Johnson, St. Maur, 15:54.5; 6, Hayato Taguchi, CAJ, 16:03.2; 7, Jarod Swain, Yokota, 16:17.6; 8, Mickey Galvin, Yokota, 16:18.2; 9, Leonardo A’DeLima, St. Mary’s, 16:27.3; 10, Neo Yoshi, St. Mary’s, 16:33.6.

Other top finishers by school

11, Jun Royster, Robert D. Edgren, 16:40.8; 15, Lorenzo Brown, Matthew C. Perry, 17:03.2; 26, Carlos Stokes, E.J. King, 17:42.7; 27, Owen Young, Zama, 17:42.7.

Girls

(2.1-mile course)

Kinnick 16, Zama 43

Seisen, Yokota 50

Kinnick 16, Yokota 41

1, Rissa Eilmes, Kinnick, 14 minutes, 14.5 seconds; 2, Taryn Cates-Beier, Kinnick, 14:16.1; 3, Alisha Sharma, Seisen, 14:29.8; 4, Nana Richter, Seisen, 14:55.1; 5, Erin Stonebarger, Kinnick, 15:01.8; 6, Debangi Mohanta, Seisen, 15:07.1; 7, Micayla Feltner, Perry, 15:16.1; 8, Risa Honma, Seisen, 15:17.7; 9, Hanna Kohatsu, Kinnick, 15:21.8; 10, Emma Wosje, Zama, 15:28.9.

Other top finishers by school

11, Maria Mori, CAJ, 15:34.9; 15, Momomi Atkinson, Edgren, 15:56.4; 20, Allyson Hao, St. Maur, 16:22.7; 27, Alyssa Clements, King, 16:55.1; 28, Jordyn Logue, Yokota, 16:55.7.



Tennis

Japan

Friday at Sasebo Naval Base

Boys

King 7, Perry 0

Singles

Marcus Schrader def. Shion Lackie 8-5; Akira Goodman def. Kai Lange 8-1; Takumi Kodama def. Jacob Grant 8-1; Jonathan Lee def. William Rudolph 8-1; Ben Brugza def. Will Dearinge 8-5.

Doubles

Goodman-Lee def. Lackie-Lange 8-5; Schrader-Kodama def. Rudolph-Grant 8-0.

Girls

Perry 4, King 2

Singles

Megumi Kodama, King, def. Madison Gray 9-8 (7-4); Sarah Saiki, Perry, def. Andhalyi Carter 8-4; Haru Bellwood, King, def. Marian Vesprey 8-3; Trish Giles, Perry, def. Valeri Nepez 8-2.

Doubles

Saiki-Gray def. Kodama-Bellwood 9-7; Vesprey-Giles def. Carter-Nepez 8-2.