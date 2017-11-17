Pacific Scoreboard: Nov. 17, 2017
High school
Basketball
Boys
Japan
Nile C. Kinnick 88, Matthew C. Perry 20
Friday at Yokosuka Naval Base
Samurai 6 3 7 4—20
Red Devils 26 20 26 16—88
Scoring — Red Devils: Kaine Roberts 27, Andree Roberts 17, Chris Watson 10; Samurai: Kapili Gleason 11. Rebounding — Red Devils: A. Roberts 11. Noteworthy — Nine of Gleason’s points came on three-point goals.
Yokota 53, E.J. King 50
Friday at Sasebo Naval Base
Panthers 13 14 17 9 — 53
Cobras 14 14 11 11 — 50
Scoring — Panthers: Kishaun Kimble-Brooks 21, Renyck Robertson 19; Cobras: Sidney Parks 21, Dyson Robinson 20. Noteworthy - Rematch of last season’s DODEA-Japan and Far East Division II tournament finals, each won by the Cobras.
Zama 71, Robert D. Edgren 55
Friday at Misawa Air Base
Quarter scores not available. Scoring — Trojans: Rafael Labrador 27, Jeremiah Stewart 20, Jaleen Carroll 10. Rebounding — Trojans: Carroll 13, Hikari Nakamura 5.
Girls
Japan
Kinnick 41, Perry 8
Friday at Yokosuka Naval Base
Samurai 2 0 6 0 — 8
Red Devils 19 9 7 6 — 41
Scoring — Red Devils: Teddy Bates 10. Steals — Red Devils: Annalicia Santos 6.
Yokota 58, King 33
Friday at Sasebo Naval Base
Panthers 12 20 15 11 — 58
Cobras 6 9 11 7 — 33
Scoring — Panthers: Britney Bailey 31, Jamia Bailey 16; Cobras: Gabi Shultz 14. Reboundings — Panthers: B. Bailey 12. Assists — Panthers: J. Bailey 10. Steals — Panthers: J. Bailey 5.
Edgren 36, Zama 32
Friday at Misawa Air Base
Details not available. Will be updated.
Seisen 56, Yokohama 10
Friday at Yokohama
Phoenix 22 11 14 9 — 56
Dragons 2 0 4 4 — 10
Scoring — Phoenix: Amanda Wood 12, Sarah Atanacio 10. Rebounding — Phoenix: Misa Cunhs 7, Anna McKellin 7, Lauren Woody 6. Steals — Phoenix: Atanacio 5, Anna Duley 5.
Soccer
Boys
Guam
Southern 4, Guam High 2
Thursday at Agat
Halftime — Dolphins 2-1. Goals — Panthers: Jeric Johnson, Ho’Olulu Maerten, Tyrone Rosario. Assists — Panthers: Rosario, Maerten, Sebastian Daffara.
