Pacific Scoreboard: Nov. 17, 2017

Published: November 17, 2017

High school

Basketball

Boys

Japan

Nile C. Kinnick 88, Matthew C. Perry 20
Friday at Yokosuka Naval Base
Samurai     6  3  7  4—20
Red Devils 26 20 26 16—88
Scoring — Red Devils: Kaine Roberts 27, Andree Roberts 17, Chris Watson 10; Samurai: Kapili Gleason 11. Rebounding — Red Devils: A. Roberts 11. Noteworthy — Nine of Gleason’s points came on three-point goals.

Yokota 53, E.J. King 50
Friday at Sasebo Naval Base
Panthers 13 14 17  9 — 53
Cobras   14 14 11 11 — 50
Scoring — Panthers: Kishaun Kimble-Brooks 21, Renyck Robertson 19; Cobras: Sidney Parks 21, Dyson Robinson 20. Noteworthy - Rematch of last season’s DODEA-Japan and Far East Division II tournament finals, each won by the Cobras.

Zama 71, Robert D. Edgren 55
Friday at Misawa Air Base
Quarter scores not available. Scoring — Trojans: Rafael Labrador 27, Jeremiah Stewart 20, Jaleen Carroll 10. Rebounding — Trojans: Carroll 13, Hikari Nakamura 5.

Girls

Japan

Kinnick 41, Perry 8
Friday at Yokosuka Naval Base
Samurai     2  0  6  0 —  8
Red Devils 19  9  7  6 — 41
Scoring — Red Devils: Teddy Bates 10. Steals — Red Devils: Annalicia Santos 6.

Yokota 58, King 33
Friday at Sasebo Naval Base
Panthers 12 20 15 11 — 58
Cobras    6  9 11  7 — 33
Scoring — Panthers: Britney Bailey 31, Jamia Bailey 16; Cobras: Gabi Shultz 14. Reboundings — Panthers: B. Bailey 12. Assists — Panthers: J. Bailey 10. Steals — Panthers: J. Bailey 5.

Edgren 36, Zama 32
Friday at Misawa Air Base
Details not available. Will be updated.

Seisen 56, Yokohama 10
Friday at Yokohama
Phoenix  22 11 14  9 — 56
Dragons   2  0  4  4 — 10
Scoring — Phoenix: Amanda Wood 12, Sarah Atanacio 10. Rebounding — Phoenix: Misa Cunhs 7, Anna McKellin 7, Lauren Woody 6. Steals — Phoenix: Atanacio 5, Anna Duley 5.
 

Soccer

Boys

Guam

Southern 4, Guam High 2
Thursday at Agat
Halftime — Dolphins 2-1. Goals — Panthers: Jeric Johnson, Ho’Olulu Maerten, Tyrone Rosario. Assists — Panthers: Rosario, Maerten, Sebastian Daffara.

