Pacific Scoreboard: Dec. 10, 2016

Humphreys' Tyrell Alexander breaks up the court, escorted by teammate Jackson Taylor, against Seoul Foreign's Paul Yoon during Saturday's boys basketball game, won by the Blackhawks 54-51.

High school

Wrestling

South Korea

Saturday at Yongsan Garrison

Osan 15, Daegu 14

101 — Not contested; 108 — Kojiro VanHoose, Osan, by walkover; 115 — Charles Lyons, Daegu, tech. Aijana Clayborne; 122 — Not contested; 129 — Not contested; 135 — Not contested; 141 — Hunter VanHoose, Osan, pin. James Prasse; 148 — Hunter Lane, Daegu, by walkover; 158 — Jake Dexter, Daegu, by walkover; 168 — Not contested; 180 — Not contested; 215 — Not contested; Heavyweight — James Kirkley IV, Osan, by walkover.



Humphreys 25, Osan 24

101 — Not contested; 108 — K. VanHoose by walkover; 115 — Clayborne by walkover; 122 — Johnathan Brumfield, Humphreys, by walkover; 129 — Peter Teachout, Humphreys, by walkover; 135 — Javin Ohara, Humphreys, by walkover; 141 — H. VanHoose pin. Imani McDonald; 148 — Brandon Howell, Humphreys, by walkover; 158 — Kristoff Wright, Humphreys, by walkover; 168 — Not contested; 180 — Not contested; 215 — Not contested; Heavyweight — Kirkley by walkover.



Seoul American 38, Humphreys 6

101 — Not contested; 108 — Steven Petracca, SAHS, by walkover; 115 — Not contested; 122 — Brumfield pin. Peter Kim; 129 — Robert Salas, SAHS, pin. Teachout; 135 — Eric Guzman, SAHS, tech. Ohara; 141 — Danny Berdine, SAHS, pin. McDonald; 148 — Kevin Hwang, SAHS, tech. Howell; 158 — David Messinger, SAHS, pin. Wright; 168 — Eric Gries, SAHS, by walkover; 180 — Not contested; 215 — Ryan Park, SAHS, by walkover; Heavyweight — Not contested.



Humphreys 19, Daegu 9

101 — Not contested; 108 — Not contested; 115 — Not contested; 122 — Brumfield tech. Charles Lyons; 129 — Teachout by walkover; 135 — Ohara by walkover; 141 — McDonald by walkover; 148 — Lane tech. Howell; 158 — Dexter pin. Wright; 168 — Not contested; 180 — Not contested; 215 — Not contested; Heavyweight — Not contested.



Seoul American 35, Daegu 8

101 — Not contested; 108 — Petracca by walkover; 115 — Not contested; 122 — Kim by walkover; 129 — Salas by walkover; 135 — Guzman by walkover; 141 — Berdine tech. Prasse; 148 — Lane tech. Hwang; 158 — Dexter tech. Messinger; 168 — Gries by walkover; 180 — Not contested; 215 — Park by walkover; Heavyweight — Not contested.



Seoul American 40, Osan 10

101 — Not contested; 108 — Petracca pin. K. VanHoose; 115 — Clayborne by walkover; 122 — Kim by walkover; 129 — Salas by walkover; 135 — Guzman by walkover; 141 — H. VanHoose pin. Berdine; 148 — Hwang by walkover; 158 — Messinger by walkover; 168 — Gries by walkover; 180 — Not contested; 215 — Park pin. Kirkley; Heavyweight — Not contested.

Japan

Christian Academy Japan Invitational Tournament

Saturday at Tokyo

Nile C. Kinnick 104, St. Mary’s 60, CAJ 47, Yokota 37, American School In Japan 22, Zama 10, Robert D. Edgren 10, Matthew C. Perry 6.

Champions

101 — Cael Bowen, Kinnick; 108 — Jordan Van Druff, CAJ; 115 — Chon Dareing, Kinnick; 122 — Lucas Wirth, Kinnick; 129 — Devoney Stanley, Kinnick; 135 — Chang Young Lee, St. Mary’s; 141 — Kameron Leon Guerrero, Kinnick; 148 — Curtis Blunt, Zama; 158 — Callum Marshall, CAJ; 168 — JinWi Park, CAJ; 180 — Dwayne Lyon, Kinnick; 215 — Patrick Sledge, Edgren; Heavyweight — Kent Jenista, Kinnick.



Basketball

Boys



South Korea

Humphreys 54, Seoul Foreign 51

Saturday at Camp Humphreys

Crusaders 18 13 6 14 — 51

Blackhawks 19 14 5 16 — 54

Scoring — Blackhawks: Tyrell Alexander 20, Nate Hellams 17; Crusaders: Jonah Meyer 11. Noteworthy — Alexander hit five three-point goals.



Taejon Christian 53, Daegu 48, OT

Saturday at Daejeon

Warriors 7 10 15 12 4 — 48

Dragons 6 7 15 16 9 — 53

Scoring — Dragons: Richard Redfern 33; Warriors: Keith Williams 24.

Japan

Zama 91, Edgren 60

Saturday at Camp Zama

Eagles 7 17 20 16 — 60

Trojans 22 10 29 30 — 91

Scoring — Trojans: Jeremiah Stewart 22, Cameron Waters-Daniels 19, Ziaire Johnson 16, Rafael Labrador 14; Eagles: Jun Doria 33. Rebounding — Trojans: Waters-Daniels 10, Labrador 6. Noteworthy — Eagles lost key starter Roman Perez to an ankle injury at the start of the second quarter.

Western Japan Athletic Association Basketball Festival

Saturday at Canadian Academy of Kobe

Perry 41, Canadian Academy 40

Falcons 12 13 10 5 — 40

Samurai 13 12 13 3 — 41

Scoring — Samurai: Garrett Macias 20. Rebounding — Samurai: Macias 8.



Semifinals

E.J. King 77, Senri-Osaka 39

Cobras 23 14 25 14 — 77

Sabres 16 10 5 8 — 39

Scoring — Cobras: Dyson Robinson 23, Devin Robinson 15, Gemmar Caasi 12, Cameron Rozzell 10.



Yokohama 51, Perry 27

Dragons 13 27 7 4 — 51

Samurai 10 4 8 5 — 27

Scoring — Samurai: Macias 8. Rebounding — Samurai: Macias 9.



Third place

Perry 46, Senri-Osaka 44

Samurai 5 15 13 13 — 46

Sabres 9 15 8 12 — 44

Scoring — Samurai: Macias 25. Rebounding — Samurai: Macias 10, Justin Harris 5. Noteworthy — Macias hit the game-winning shot with three seconds left.



Championship

E.J. King 53, Yokohama 35

Dragons 12 8 10 5 — 35

Cobras 15 14 17 7 — 53

Scoring — Cobras: Dyson Robinson 16, Devin Robinson 15, Rozzell 11. Noteworthy — Cobras 7-0 to begin season, best start for King in 13 years. Cobras regained the WJAA title they’d won in 2013 and ’14 but lost a year ago at the buzzer.

Girls



South Korea

Seoul Foreign 32, Humphreys 27

Saturday at Camp Humphreys

Crusaders 8 4 6 14 — 32

Blackhawks 11 5 6 5 — 27

Scoring — Crusaders: Gia Kang 10; Blackhawks: Jaedyn Jones 11. Rebounding — Blackhawks: Myah Childs 12, Sydney Wilson 10, Naomi Harris 9. Steals — Blackhawks: Jones 5.

Japan

Zama 56, Edgren 29

Saturday at Camp Zama

Eagles 2 2 19 6 — 29

Trojans 10 14 16 16 — 56

Scoring — Trojans: Ti’Ara Carroll 16, Ally Chiarenza 12, Jazmine Diwa 10. Rebounding — Trojans: Armelia Baldwin 6, Isabella Malovic 5. Assists — Trojans: Carroll 5.



Western Japan Athletic Association Basketball Festival

Saturday at Senri-Osaka

King 39, Canadian Academy 22

Cobras 10 16 6 7 — 39

Falcons 6 6 4 6 — 22

Scoring — Cobras: Gabi Shultz 16, Claire May 13. Rebounding — Cobras: Zanitta Boyd 8.



Semifinal

Perry 44, King 40

Samurai 16 9 7 12 — 44

Cobras 16 6 10 8 — 40

Scoring — Samurai: Sakura Fleming 18, Devon Shuman 13; Cobras: Gabi Shultz 10. Rebounding — Samurai: Lebet Erhart 18. Steals — Samurai: Fleming 9, Shuman 6, Erhart 6.



Third place

King 34, St. Maur 20

Cougars 4 7 7 2 — 20

Cobras 8 13 9 4 — 34

Scoring — Cobras: Zanitta Boyd 10. Rebounding — Cobras: Boyd 10, Aisha Hollie 8.



Championship

Perry 36, Senri-Osaka 27

Samurai 9 8 9 10 — 36

Sabres 11 5 6 5 — 27

Scoring — Samurai: Fleming 13, Erhart 10. Rebounding — Samurai: Erhart 10. Steals — Samurai: Shuman 6, Fleming 6, Erhart 5.