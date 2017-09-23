Osan wins second straight against Korean team

OSAN AIR BASE, South Korea – Two games into a reboot season, Osan football now sports a two-game-winning streak, its first in nearly a decade.

Gabe Rouse performed big on both sides of the ball, scoring twice and recording two tackles for losses as the Cougars raced ahead by four touchdowns halfway through the second quarter en route to a 30-0 win Saturday, its second over Songdo, a Korean team, this season.

“We executed really well,” coach Don Tusha said. “We didn’t get a whole lot of plays, but we played a good game. Pretty efficient.”

Osan opened the season on Sept. 9 with a 39-6 win over the same Songdo team. It was the first time the Cougars have won back-to-back games since beating Daegu 21-14 and Singapore 7-0 on Oct. 3 and 11, 2008, en route to their third Far East Division II title-game appearance.

Rouse ran six times for 38 yards and two touchdowns and had five tackles, two for losses, and one forced fumble. Jesse Davis added 98 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

Isaiah Conlan was an economical 2-for-4 passing for 38 yards and a touchdown plus a two-point conversion pass. Coryn Rogers had five tackles, including one for a safety.

While it was a one-sided outcome, the Cougars could have done better, Tusha said. They fumbled seven times, recovering five of them, and had two touchdowns on long plays called back.

“We have to clean that up,” Tusha said. “We have a lot of work to do yet.”

Osan plays its first game against an American this season at 6 p.m. Friday at Daegu.