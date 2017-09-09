Osan tops Korean team for first victory in 6 seasons

OSAN AIR BASE, South Korea – It took nearly six years, but Osan finally got a long-sought football victory.

Hunter VanHoose rushed 13 times for 132 yards and two touchdowns and the Cougars also got three passing TDs from Isaiah Conlan in beating Songdo, a Korean team, 39-6 in Osan’s first game back after shutting down the program for the last 1½ seasons.

“Humbling,” coach Don Tusha said. “To go (six years) without a win, it’s humbling, to say the least. We got a W. We have some talent. The boys pulled it together and responded. This team has beaten us in the past. We executed on both sides of the football.”

VanHoose, in particular, starred on both sides of the ball. In addition to his rushing totals, he had 10 tackles on defense. “Not bad for a guy who’s had just 10 practices and never played football in his life,” Tusha said. VanHoose was a Far East wrestling runner-up last year.

Conlan was an economical 4-for-5 for 79 yards and rushed six times for 50 yards. Gabe Rouse had two catches, both for touchdowns, and 94 yards. He caught a 70-yarder from backup QB Zach Johnson.

It was the first step back for a team that played no games in 2016 and ceased operations midway through the 2015 season due to injuries and lack of players.

“We still have a lot of work to do,” Tusha said. “But from the first day of practice, when we had just five players … we’ve come a long way.”