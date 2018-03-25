Okinawa tops Kinser in military football season debut

KADENA AIR BASE, Okinawa – Picking up right where they left off last season, the Okinawa Dragons opened their U.S. Forces Japan-American Football League title defense in style, forcing a fumble and intercepting three passes in a 41-6 romp over Kinser on Saturday at Kadena’s McDonald Stadium.

New Dragons quarterback Justice Moore threw for 280 yards. Receiver Toby Queen caught six passes, three of them for touchdowns, and ran twice for 119 yards.

Running backs Forrest Privette and Ralphy Jones each ran for two touchdowns.

But it was the defense that stood out, coach Jermaine Baker said.

“The defense put on a clinic and continued their streak of not being scored on; they were flying to the ball all game and I loved it,” Baker said of a Dragons defense that held the Kings to no offensive touchdowns; their lone TD came on a pick six.

Playing as the Kadena Dragons a year ago, they outscored opponents 138-12 and allowed one offensive touchdown all season.

Baker says he doesn’t want his team to follow last year’s act, but create one of its own. “Most of my team is new, so they have something to prove this season,” Baker said. “They’re not riding on the coat tails of past Dragons teams. These guys are disappointed in their play (Saturday) and they want to do even better.”

As a demonstration of that, after the game, the Dragons players shook hands with their Kings opponents, then lined up and started doing wind sprints as a team, Baker said.