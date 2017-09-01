Kinnick still has Perry's number

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, Japan – The number 15 resonated in a big way for Harry Cheng as Nile C. Kinnick hit the road and got its second shutout win of the season.

The senior two-way player rushed 15 times for 165 yards and scored two touchdowns and had 15 tackles on defense as the Red Devils routed Matthew C. Perry 33-0 Friday, ruining the Samurai’s season opener and home debut in their new turfed and lighted stadium.

“Harry was phenomenal,” Kinnick coach Dan Joley said, adding that it took a quarter or so for the Red Devils to find their rhythm. Then they poured it on, as they did last Sept. 24 when they pounded the Samurai at home 48-18.

“It was what we expected, a physical game against some very tough kids who run a unique offense,” Joley said of Perry’s double wing. “I’m really proud of our kids. They knew what was coming and they took it to them.”

“They’re still bigger, stronger and faster,” Perry coach Frank Macias said after the Red Devils snapped the Samurai’s five-game winning streak dating back to last season – the last loss coming to Kinnick.

Joley credited the line on both sides of the ball for Kinnick’s victory. He had three linemen playing both offense and defense, and said he shuttled players in and out to keep legs “fresh, absolutely.”

“Balanced, again; it was awesome,” Joley said. “They pass block, they run block; they’re the most talented guys on the team. We’re really blessed with some good quality linemen. They stepped up and played great.”

Others who contributed to the victory included Kacey Walker, who went 7-for-12 for 160 yards and a touchdown pass to Aaron Peterson. Andrew Urette rushed eight times for 39 yards and two scores.

Defensively, Haydn Guiste had a team-leading 10 tackles. Devoney Stanley added eight tackles and an interception. Tyler Brittan had just six tackles, but four of them were for losses.