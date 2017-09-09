Humphreys rallies to keep Kubasaki winless

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – Some late defensive heroics, coupled with a sparkling debut performance by a new quarterback, helped Humphreys make a bit of football history Saturday.

Miles Brice rushed for a touchdown and passed for another with a minute left, then Tyrick Arterberry’s second interception with 30 seconds left sealed the deal as the Blackhawks rallied past Kubasaki 13-11 in the first meeting between the two teams.

“It came down to the wire, but it also came down to heart,” Humphreys coach Steven Elliott said. “We never quit. We play until the fourth quarter is complete. These guys are seeing the results. They reaped the rewards of playing four quarters of football.”

It was the second victory in school history over a Division I team for the Blackhawks, who got their first win over a D-I team last Oct. 21, 21-14 over Seoul American. It was Kubasaki’s first loss to a Korea-based Division II team. The Dragons fell to 0-3.

Saturday’s game was a see-saw battle in which the Dragons led 5-0 on a 35-yard Josh Swen field goal and a safety by Juan Guerrero. Humphreys went up by two points, on Brice’s short TD run, then the Dragons went back in front on Skyler Klimek’s 2-yard scoring run.

That set the stage for the game-winning heroics, Brice’s 14-yard touchdown pass with 1:04 left to Kedarian Key, followed by Arterberry’s game-clinching pickoff.

“We had our chances to win and so did they,” Kubasaki coach Fred Bales said. “It was back and forth. A big night for the Blackhawks. We wish them well the rest of the season.”

Brice, in his first game under center for the Blackhawks, was 9-for-33 for 147 yards, including a touchdown pass to Kedarian Key, and rushed five times for 32 yards and a third-quarter touchdown. Key had 55 yards on two catches.

His cousin, David Key, ran 13 times for 58 yards. Josh Weaver added 56 yards on 14 carries, had an interception and had three returns for 38 yards. Sh’voda Gregory Jr. had two catches for 36 yards, seven tackles, five pass deflections, two forced fumbles and two returns for 64 yards.

Owen Williams caught three passes for 40 yards, had eight tackles and a fumble recovery. Carlos Criss led the Blackhawks with 12 tackles.

Klimek was 15-for-36 for 118 yards. Koby Karl had seven catches for 76 yards, six carries for 49 yards and seven tackles. Payton Powers had 85 yards on nine attempts. Guerrero had three sacks, including the tackle for a safety.

Humphreys next travels to Seoul American for a game on Friday; kickoff is at 6 p.m. Kubasaki next hosts Nile C. Kinnick in a divisional game Saturday; kickoff is at 2 p.m.