Guam loses another game, another key player

Guam High's RaSean Jacobs looks for running room against John F. Kennedy during Friday's football, won by the Islanders 29-8 over the Panthers.

AGANA HEIGHTS, Guam – Losses and injuries continue to mount in what has become a grim rebuilding year for Guam High football.

The only bright spot in a 29-8 loss Friday to John F. Kennedy came when sophomore Jaylyn Richardson made an over-the-shoulder 60-yard touchdown catch from quarterback RaSean Jacobs that tied the game 8-8.

But even that came at high cost to the Panthers.

Richardson was injured on the play, breaking his collarbone, leaving Guam with no outside receivers other than Jacobs. He was moved to the flanker spot, while defensive and tight end Makoa Bamba finished at quarterback out of necessity, coach Jacob Dowdell said.

“So, our one big threat left is out and it was a crazy way he got hurt; it looked like he landed on the pylon,” Dowdell said. “We can’t win for losing. And our line is so very young … there is nothing we can do except suffer through the season like this.”

The victorious Islanders improved to 3-1, a half-game back of first-place and two-time defending champion Father Duenas (3-0).

The Panthers have lost three straight after opening the season with an 8-7 win over Tiyan. Guam next visits Okkodo at 7 p.m. Friday.