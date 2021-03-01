Guam High hoping for DODEA approval to resume competition

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See more staff and wire stories here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.

Guam High School’s sports teams continue to await approval from DODEA headquarters in the States to participate in public and private high school leagues on the island.

The Panthers’ girls beach volleyball team was to play Harvest Christian Academy on Monday. With no approval to play, that match was postponed, officials said. No makeup date has been announced.

“No-go today,” principal Jason Sheedy said. “Hopefully, we will have approval tomorrow.”

After the island’s first two sports quarters were shut down this school year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Guam’s governor, Lou Leon Guerrero, late last month lifted restrictions sufficiently that teams could begin play with no spectators in attendance.

Tennis, cross country and beach volleyball seasons begin this week in the island’s private-school Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam. Softball begins play this week as well under the umbrella of the public-school Interscholastic Sports Association.

But absent approval from DODEA headquarters, the only thing Guam High’s teams can do is in-school practice and conditioning, according to DODEA-Pacific spokeswoman Miranda Ferguson.

“At this time, Guam High School can participate in skills development and workouts” in soccer, baseball, softball, track and field, golf, tennis, beach volleyball and marksmanship, Ferguson said. “Headquarters is reviewing a request for Guam High to participate in league play.”

Contacted by phone late Sunday in the States, DODEA spokesman Will Griffin said he would check with officials there on Monday morning.

IIAAG president Terry DeBold says he’s been in contact with Sheedy regarding the issue.

The Panthers’ cross country team is scheduled for a Thursday meet against Father Duenas Memorial’s boys and Academy of Our Lady of Guam’s girls.

Girls tennis is scheduled to face Academy on Tuesday and the boys against Father Duenas on Thursday.

“We’ll play it by ear,” DeBold said, adding that Guam High is a “very important part of our (sports) community. They’re family. Hopefully, in a few days, things will work out.”

