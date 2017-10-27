Quantcast

Far East volleyball - Day 4

By $content.organization.value.toUpperCase() Published: October 27, 2017

Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates from two Far East volleyball championship tournaments Wednesday through Saturday.

Saturday’s matches

Division II

Ninth
Humphreys def. Daegu, 25-14, 14-25, 25-23, 25-19
Seventh
Robert D. Edgren def. Matthew C. Perry, 25-16, 25-12, 25-18
Fifth
E.J. King def. Osan, 25-19, 25-23, 17-25, 25-10
Third
Zama vs. Sacred Heart, 3 p.m.
Championship
Yokota vs. Christian Academy Japan, 5 p.m.

