Far East volleyball - Day 4

Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates from two Far East volleyball championship tournaments Wednesday through Saturday.



Saturday’s matches

Division II

Ninth

Humphreys def. Daegu, 25-14, 14-25, 25-23, 25-19

Seventh

Robert D. Edgren def. Matthew C. Perry, 25-16, 25-12, 25-18

Fifth

E.J. King def. Osan, 25-19, 25-23, 17-25, 25-10

Third

Zama vs. Sacred Heart, 3 p.m.

Championship

Yokota vs. Christian Academy Japan, 5 p.m.