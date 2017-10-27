Far East volleyball - Day 4
Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates from two Far East volleyball championship tournaments Wednesday through Saturday.
Saturday’s matches
Division II
Ninth
Humphreys def. Daegu, 25-14, 14-25, 25-23, 25-19
Seventh
Robert D. Edgren def. Matthew C. Perry, 25-16, 25-12, 25-18
Fifth
E.J. King def. Osan, 25-19, 25-23, 17-25, 25-10
Third
Zama vs. Sacred Heart, 3 p.m.
Championship
Yokota vs. Christian Academy Japan, 5 p.m.
