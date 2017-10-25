Far East volleyball - Day 3

Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates from two Far East volleyball championship tournaments Wednesday through Saturday.



Friday’s matches

Division I

Semifinals

Nile C. Kinnick def. American School In Japan 14-25, 25-12, 25-14, 25-22

Seisen def. Kubasaki 18-25, 24-26, 25-22, 25-14, 15-8

Fifth

Kadena def. Seoul American 20-25, 25-11, 25-19, 25-18

Third

Kubasaki def. ASIJ 26-24, 25-13, 25-20

Championship

Seisen def. Kinnick 25-15, 25-27, 25-18, 25-9

Division II

Single-elimination playoffs

Matthew C. Perry def. Humphreys 25-23, 25-11, 26-24

Osan def. Daegu 25-11, 25-16, 25-16

Yokota def. Osan 25-16, 25-13, 25-9

Zama def. Robert D. Edgren 25-22, 25-17, 25-19

Sacred Heart def. E.J. King 25-23, 26-24, 25-16

Christian Academy Japan def. Perry 25-10, 25-17, 25-14

Osan def. Edgren 25-18, 25-18, 15-25, 23-25, 15-10

Yokota def. Zama 25-21, 25-22, 25-18

King def. Perry 25-23, 25-17, 25-13

CAJ def. Sacred Heart 25-20, 25-19, 25-15