Far East volleyball - Day 3
By $content.organization.value.toUpperCase() Published: October 25, 2017
Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates from two Far East volleyball championship tournaments Wednesday through Saturday.
Friday’s matches
Division I
Semifinals
Nile C. Kinnick def. American School In Japan 14-25, 25-12, 25-14, 25-22
Seisen def. Kubasaki 18-25, 24-26, 25-22, 25-14, 15-8
Fifth
Kadena def. Seoul American 20-25, 25-11, 25-19, 25-18
Third
Kubasaki def. ASIJ 26-24, 25-13, 25-20
Championship
Seisen def. Kinnick 25-15, 25-27, 25-18, 25-9
Division II
Single-elimination playoffs
Matthew C. Perry def. Humphreys 25-23, 25-11, 26-24
Osan def. Daegu 25-11, 25-16, 25-16
Yokota def. Osan 25-16, 25-13, 25-9
Zama def. Robert D. Edgren 25-22, 25-17, 25-19
Sacred Heart def. E.J. King 25-23, 26-24, 25-16
Christian Academy Japan def. Perry 25-10, 25-17, 25-14
Osan def. Edgren 25-18, 25-18, 15-25, 23-25, 15-10
Yokota def. Zama 25-21, 25-22, 25-18
King def. Perry 25-23, 25-17, 25-13
CAJ def. Sacred Heart 25-20, 25-19, 25-15
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Pentagon chief in South Korea amid North Korea nuke threats
Soldier testifies in Bergdahl trial: ‘I thought I was going to definitely die’
SEAL Team 6, Extortion 17 and what happened on America's deadliest day in Afghanistan
Remains of 2 Japanese navy pilots found inside Seahawk wreckage
2nd ID celebrates centennial with mass re-enlistment, time capsule in S. Korea
From rage to peace: A SEAL’s view of Bergdahl