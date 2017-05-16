Far East softball - Day 3

Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates from two three-day Far East softball championship tournaments in Okinawa and Japan.

Wednesday's games

Division I

At Kadena Air Base, Okinawa

Round robin

American School In Japan vs. Kubasaki, TBD

Nile C. Kinnick vs. Seoul American, TBD

Kadena vs. Kubasaki, TBD

Single-elimination playoffs

4 vs. 5, 8 a.m.

Semifinals

2 vs. 3, 10 a.m.

1 vs. Game 1 winner, noon

Third

Semifinal losers, 2 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.



Division II

At Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan

Triple-elimination

Edgren 16, King 2; King eliminated.

Yokota 6, Edgren 4, loser takes third

Championship

Zama vs. winner of first game, TBD

Further games TBD (Zama has to be beaten three times).