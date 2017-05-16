Quantcast

Far East softball - Day 3

By STARS AND STRIPES Published: May 16, 2017

Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates from two three-day Far East softball championship tournaments in Okinawa and Japan.

Wednesday's games

Division I

At Kadena Air Base, Okinawa
Round robin
American School In Japan vs. Kubasaki, TBD
Nile C. Kinnick vs. Seoul American, TBD
Kadena vs. Kubasaki, TBD
Single-elimination playoffs
4 vs. 5, 8 a.m.
Semifinals
2 vs. 3, 10 a.m.
1 vs. Game 1 winner, noon
Third
Semifinal losers, 2 p.m.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
 

Division II

At Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan
Triple-elimination
Edgren 16, King 2; King eliminated.
Yokota 6, Edgren 4, loser takes third
Championship
Zama vs. winner of first game, TBD
Further games TBD (Zama has to be beaten three times).

article continues below 

related articles

0

comments Join the conversation and share your voice!  

from around the web

more top news