Far East softball - Day 3
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: May 16, 2017
Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates from two three-day Far East softball championship tournaments in Okinawa and Japan.
Wednesday's games
Division I
At Kadena Air Base, Okinawa
Round robin
American School In Japan vs. Kubasaki, TBD
Nile C. Kinnick vs. Seoul American, TBD
Kadena vs. Kubasaki, TBD
Single-elimination playoffs
4 vs. 5, 8 a.m.
Semifinals
2 vs. 3, 10 a.m.
1 vs. Game 1 winner, noon
Third
Semifinal losers, 2 p.m.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
Division II
At Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan
Triple-elimination
Edgren 16, King 2; King eliminated.
Yokota 6, Edgren 4, loser takes third
Championship
Zama vs. winner of first game, TBD
Further games TBD (Zama has to be beaten three times).
