Far East softball - Day 2
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: May 15, 2017
Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates from two three-day Far East softball championship tournaments in Okinawa and Japan.
Tuesday's games
Division I
At Kadena Air Base, Okinawa
Round robin
Play postponed until Wednesday due to weather.
Division II
At Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan
Triple-elimination
Matthew C. Perry 25, Humphreys 10
Osan 15, Daegu 14
Perry 17, Osan 1
Zama 15, Yokota 13
E.J. King 4, Robert D. Edgren 1
Edgren 13, Perry 3
Yokota 15, King 14
Zama 9, Yokota 8
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Yokota civilian was drinking before car crash, Japanese officials say
For now, House committee halts discussion on requiring servicemembers to pay into GI Bill
Forever 21 gets backlash for copying, sexualizing Army PT gear
Pentagon: Academy athletes must serve before going pro
North Korean leader orders troops to be ready to break enemy’s backbone
Reports: US troops deploy along Syria-Turkish border