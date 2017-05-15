Quantcast

Far East softball - Day 2

By STARS AND STRIPES Published: May 15, 2017

Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates from two three-day Far East softball championship tournaments in Okinawa and Japan.

Tuesday's games

Division I

At Kadena Air Base, Okinawa
Round robin
Play postponed until Wednesday due to weather.
 

Division II

At Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan
Triple-elimination
Matthew C. Perry 25, Humphreys 10
Osan 15, Daegu 14
Perry 17, Osan 1
Zama 15, Yokota 13
E.J. King 4, Robert D. Edgren 1
Edgren 13, Perry 3
Yokota 15, King 14
Zama 9, Yokota 8

