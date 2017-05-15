Far East softball - Day 2

Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates from two three-day Far East softball championship tournaments in Okinawa and Japan.

Tuesday's games

Division I

At Kadena Air Base, Okinawa

Round robin

Play postponed until Wednesday due to weather.



Division II

At Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan

Triple-elimination

Matthew C. Perry 25, Humphreys 10

Osan 15, Daegu 14

Perry 17, Osan 1

Zama 15, Yokota 13

E.J. King 4, Robert D. Edgren 1

Edgren 13, Perry 3

Yokota 15, King 14

Zama 9, Yokota 8