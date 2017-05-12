Quantcast

Far East softball - Day 1

By STARS AND STRIPES Published: May 12, 2017

Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates from two three-day Far East softball championship tournaments in Okinawa and Japan.

Monday's games

Division I

Round robin
At Kadena Air Base, Okinawa
American School In Japan 5, Kadena 3
Seoul American 12, Kubasaki 4
Nile C. Kinnick 8, ASIJ 7
Seoul American 11, Kadena 11
Kinnick 10, Kubasaki 7
Seoul American 5, ASIJ 1
Kinnick 13, Kadena 8

Division II

At Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan.
Triple-elimination
Zama 15, Matthew C. Perry 7
Osan 11, Daegu 8
E.J. King 31, Humphreys 1
Yokota 14, Robert D. Edgren 12
Perry 22, Daegu 14
Edgren 16, Humphreys 14
Zama 31, Osan 0
Yokota 12, King 2
King 17, Perry 7
Edgren 19, Osan 3

