Far East softball - Day 1

Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates from two three-day Far East softball championship tournaments in Okinawa and Japan.

Monday's games

Division I

Round robin

At Kadena Air Base, Okinawa

American School In Japan 5, Kadena 3

Seoul American 12, Kubasaki 4

Nile C. Kinnick 8, ASIJ 7

Seoul American 11, Kadena 11

Kinnick 10, Kubasaki 7

Seoul American 5, ASIJ 1

Kinnick 13, Kadena 8

Division II

At Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan.

Triple-elimination

Zama 15, Matthew C. Perry 7

Osan 11, Daegu 8

E.J. King 31, Humphreys 1

Yokota 14, Robert D. Edgren 12

Perry 22, Daegu 14

Edgren 16, Humphreys 14

Zama 31, Osan 0

Yokota 12, King 2

King 17, Perry 7

Edgren 19, Osan 3