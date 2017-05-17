Quantcast

Far East soccer - Day 4

By STARS AND STRIPES Published: May 17, 2017

Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates to four Far East soccer championship tournaments in Okinawa and Japan.

Thursday's matches

Boys

Division II

At Misawa Air Base, Japan
TBD

Girls

Division I

At Yokosuka Naval Base, Japan
Round robin for third-fifth
Kubasaki vs. Seoul American, 8:30 a.m.
Kadena vs. Seoul American, 11 a.m.
Kubasaski vs. Kadena, 1:30 p.m.
Championship
Nile C. Kinnick vs. ASIJ, 3 p.m.

Division II

At Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan
TBD

article continues below 

related articles

0

comments Join the conversation and share your voice!  

from around the web

more top news