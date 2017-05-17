Far East soccer - Day 4
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: May 17, 2017
Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates to four Far East soccer championship tournaments in Okinawa and Japan.
Thursday's matches
Boys
Division II
At Misawa Air Base, Japan
TBD
Girls
Division I
At Yokosuka Naval Base, Japan
Round robin for third-fifth
Kubasaki vs. Seoul American, 8:30 a.m.
Kadena vs. Seoul American, 11 a.m.
Kubasaski vs. Kadena, 1:30 p.m.
Championship
Nile C. Kinnick vs. ASIJ, 3 p.m.
Division II
At Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan
TBD
