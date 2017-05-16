Far East soccer - Day 3
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: May 16, 2017
Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates to four Far East soccer championship tournaments in Okinawa and Japan.
Wednesday's matches
Boys
Division I
At Camp Foster, Okinawa
Semifinals
Kubasaki 3, Nile C. Kinnick 1
Kadena 2, Seoul American 1.
Third
Semifinal losers, 3 p.m.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
Division II
At Misawa Air Base, Japan
Single-elimination playoffs
Humphreys 2, King 1
Osan 1, Daegu 0
Zama 6, Edgren 0
OCSI vs. Perry, 11:30 a.m.
CAJ vs. Humphreys, 1:30 p.m.
Yokota vs. Osan, 3:30 p.m.
Girls
Division I
At Yokosuka Naval Base, Japan
Round robin
Kinnick 4, American School In Japan 3
Kadena 3, Kubasaki 1
Semifinals
2 vs. 3, 2:30 p.m.
1 vs. 4, 4:30 p.m.
Division II
At Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan
Single-elimination playoffs
Christian Academy Japan 3, Daegu 1
Yokota 3, Humphreys 1.
Osan vs. Robert D. Edgren, noon
E.J. King vs. Zama, 2 p.m.
Sacred Heart vs. Daegu-CAJ winner, 4 p.m.
Matthew C. Perry vs. Yokota-Humphreys winner, 6 p.m.
