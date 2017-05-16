Far East soccer - Day 3

Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates to four Far East soccer championship tournaments in Okinawa and Japan.

Wednesday's matches

Boys

Division I

At Camp Foster, Okinawa

Semifinals

Kubasaki 3, Nile C. Kinnick 1

Kadena 2, Seoul American 1.

Third

Semifinal losers, 3 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

Division II

At Misawa Air Base, Japan

Single-elimination playoffs

Humphreys 2, King 1

Osan 1, Daegu 0

Zama 6, Edgren 0

OCSI vs. Perry, 11:30 a.m.

CAJ vs. Humphreys, 1:30 p.m.

Yokota vs. Osan, 3:30 p.m.



Girls

Division I

At Yokosuka Naval Base, Japan

Round robin

Kinnick 4, American School In Japan 3

Kadena 3, Kubasaki 1

Semifinals

2 vs. 3, 2:30 p.m.

1 vs. 4, 4:30 p.m.



Division II

At Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan

Single-elimination playoffs

Christian Academy Japan 3, Daegu 1

Yokota 3, Humphreys 1.

Osan vs. Robert D. Edgren, noon

E.J. King vs. Zama, 2 p.m.

Sacred Heart vs. Daegu-CAJ winner, 4 p.m.

Matthew C. Perry vs. Yokota-Humphreys winner, 6 p.m.