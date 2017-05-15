Far East soccer - Day 2

Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates to four Far East soccer championship tournaments in Okinawa and Japan.

Tuesday's matches

Boys

Division I

At Camp Foster, Okinawa

Round robin

Kubasaki 5, Seoul American 1.

Kadena 3, Nile C. Kinnick 0. Game ended early due to weather.

Semifinals

2 p.m.

4 p.m.

Division II

At Misawa Air Base, Japan.

Pool play

Group A

Humphreys 1, King 0.

Christian Academy Japan 10, Robert D. Edgren 0.

E.J. King vs. Daegu, noon

CAJ vs. Humphreys, 2:20 p.m.

Daegu vs. Edgren, 4:50 p.m.

Group B

Yokota 8, Zama 0.

Matthew C. Perry 8, Osan 1.

Yokota vs. Okinawa Christian, 1:10 p.m.

Perry vs. Zama, 3:35 p.m.

Okinawa Christian vs. Zama, 6:05 p.m.

Girls

Division I

At Yokosuka Naval Base, Japan

Round robin

Seoul American 2, Kubasaki 1.

Kadena 3, American School In Japan 2.

Seoul vs. Kinnick, 1 p.m.

Kubasaki vs. ASIJ, 3 p.m.



Division II

At Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan

Pool A

Humphreys vs. Edgren, 1 p.m.

King vs. Daegu, 2 p.m.

Sacred Heart vs. Edgren, 3 p.m.

Humphreys vs. Daegu, 4 p.m.

King vs. Sacred Heart, 5 p.m.

Pool B

Perry 5, CAJ 0.

Osan 1, Yokota 0.

Zama vs. CAJ, 10 a.m.

Perry 4, Yokota 0.

Osan vs. Zama, noon