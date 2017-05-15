Quantcast

Far East soccer - Day 2

By STARS AND STRIPES Published: May 15, 2017

Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates to four Far East soccer championship tournaments in Okinawa and Japan.

Tuesday's matches

Boys

Division I

At Camp Foster, Okinawa
Round robin
Kubasaki 5, Seoul American 1.
Kadena 3, Nile C. Kinnick 0. Game ended early due to weather.
Semifinals
2 p.m.
4 p.m.

Division II

At Misawa Air Base, Japan.
Pool play
Group A
Humphreys 1, King 0.
Christian Academy Japan 10, Robert D. Edgren 0.
E.J. King vs. Daegu, noon
CAJ vs. Humphreys, 2:20 p.m.
Daegu vs. Edgren, 4:50 p.m.
Group B
Yokota 8, Zama 0.
Matthew C. Perry 8, Osan 1.
Yokota vs. Okinawa Christian, 1:10 p.m.
Perry vs. Zama, 3:35 p.m.
Okinawa Christian vs. Zama, 6:05 p.m.

Girls

Division I

At Yokosuka Naval Base, Japan
Round robin
Seoul American 2, Kubasaki 1.
Kadena 3, American School In Japan 2.
Seoul vs. Kinnick, 1 p.m.
Kubasaki vs. ASIJ, 3 p.m.
 

Division II

At Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan
Pool A
Humphreys vs. Edgren, 1 p.m.
King vs. Daegu, 2 p.m.
Sacred Heart vs. Edgren, 3 p.m.
Humphreys vs. Daegu, 4 p.m.
King vs. Sacred Heart, 5 p.m.
Pool B
Perry 5, CAJ 0.
Osan 1, Yokota 0.
Zama vs. CAJ, 10 a.m.
Perry 4, Yokota 0.
Osan vs. Zama, noon

