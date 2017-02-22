Far East basketball - Day 4

Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates from four Far East Basketball Championship tournaments Monday through Thursday in Japan and Okinawa.



Thursday’s games

Boys

Division I

At Camp Foster, Okinawa

American School of Bangkok 57, Kubasaki 51

Seventh

Kinnick 76, Zion Christian 36

Fifth

St. Mary's 73, Kubsaski 42

Third

ASIJ vs. ASB, 1:30 p.m.

Championship

Seoul American vs. Kadena, 4:30 p.m.

Division II

At Yokota Air Base, Japan

Consolation

Zama 53, Robert D. Edgren 52

Okinawa Christian 44, Matthew C. Perry 35

Semifinals

E.J. King 52, Humphreys 51

Yokota 72, Daegu 54

Ninth

Christian Academy Japan vs. Osan, 2 p.m.

Seventh

Edgren vs. Perry, 3:30 p.m.

Fifth

Zama winner vs. Okinawa Christian, 5 p.m.

Third

Humphreys vs. Daegu, 6:30 p.m.

Championship

King vs. Yokota, 8 p.m.

Girls

Division I

At Camp Foster, Okinawa

Fifth

Seoul American 38, Kubasaki 37

Third

ASIJ 47, Kinnick 45

Championship

Kadena vs. American School of Bangkok, 3 p.m.

Division II

At Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan

Zama 43, Osan 29

King 34, Perry 30

Third

Zama vs. King, 1 p.m.

Championship

Edgren vs. Yokota, 4 p.m.