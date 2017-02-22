Quantcast

Far East basketball - Day 4

By STARS AND STRIPES Published: February 22, 2017

Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates from four Far East Basketball Championship tournaments Monday through Thursday in Japan and Okinawa.

Thursday’s games

Boys

Division I
At Camp Foster, Okinawa
American School of Bangkok 57, Kubasaki 51
Seventh
Kinnick 76,  Zion Christian 36
Fifth
St. Mary's 73, Kubsaski 42
Third
ASIJ vs. ASB, 1:30 p.m.
Championship
Seoul American vs. Kadena, 4:30 p.m.

Division II
At Yokota Air Base, Japan
Consolation
Zama 53, Robert D. Edgren 52
Okinawa Christian 44, Matthew C. Perry 35
Semifinals
E.J. King 52, Humphreys 51
Yokota 72, Daegu 54
Ninth
Christian Academy Japan vs. Osan, 2 p.m.
Seventh
Edgren vs. Perry, 3:30 p.m.
Fifth
Zama winner vs. Okinawa Christian, 5 p.m.
Third
Humphreys vs. Daegu, 6:30 p.m.
Championship
King vs. Yokota, 8 p.m.

Girls

Division I
At Camp Foster, Okinawa
Fifth
Seoul American 38, Kubasaki 37
Third
ASIJ 47, Kinnick 45
Championship
Kadena vs. American School of Bangkok, 3 p.m.

Division II
At Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan
Zama 43, Osan 29
King 34, Perry 30
Third
Zama vs. King, 1 p.m.
Championship
Edgren vs. Yokota, 4 p.m.

