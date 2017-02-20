Far East basketball - Day 3
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: February 20, 2017
Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates from four Far East Basketball Championship tournaments Monday through Thursday in Japan and Okinawa.
Wednesday’s games
Boys
Division I
At Camp Foster, Okinawa
Consolation bracket
Kubasaki 70, Nile C. Kinnick 61.
St. Mary’s 64, Zion Christian 47.
St. Mary’s-Zion winner vs. ASIJ-Seoul loser, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Seoul American 68, American School In Japan 63, OT.
American School of Bangkok vs. Kadena, 3 p.m.
Division II
At Yokota Air Base, Japan
Single-elimination playoffs
Zama 51, Christian Academy Japan 49.
Matthew C. Perry 42, Osan 38. OT
Humphreys vs. Robert D. Edgren, 1 p.m.
Daegu vs. Okinawa Christian, 2:30 p.m.
E.J. King vs. Zama-CAJ winner, 4 p.m.
Yokota vs. Perry-Osan winner, 5:30 p.m.
Girls
Division I
At Camp Foster, Okinawa
Single-elimination playoffs
Kadena 55, Kinnick 25.
ASB 71, ASIJ 47
Seoul American vs. Kadena-Kinnick loser, 1:30 p.m.
Kubasaki vs. ASB-ASIJ loser, 4:30 p.m.
Division II
At Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan
Single-elimination playoffs
Perry 39, Zion 31.
Yokota 46, King 27.
Zama 37, Sacred Heart 12
CAJ 42, Humphreys 20
Osan 34, Daegu 7
Sacred Heart 42, Zion 8
Humphreys-CAJ winner vs. Daegu-Osan winner, 3 p.m.
Yokota 62, Zama 59
Semifinals
Edgren 43, Perry 34
Yokota-King vs. Zama-Sacred Heart winner, 1 p.m.
