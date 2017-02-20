Far East basketball - Day 3

Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates from four Far East Basketball Championship tournaments Monday through Thursday in Japan and Okinawa.



Wednesday’s games

Boys

Division I

At Camp Foster, Okinawa

Consolation bracket

Kubasaki 70, Nile C. Kinnick 61.

St. Mary’s 64, Zion Christian 47.

St. Mary’s-Zion winner vs. ASIJ-Seoul loser, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Seoul American 68, American School In Japan 63, OT.

American School of Bangkok vs. Kadena, 3 p.m.



Division II

At Yokota Air Base, Japan

Single-elimination playoffs

Zama 51, Christian Academy Japan 49.

Matthew C. Perry 42, Osan 38. OT

Humphreys vs. Robert D. Edgren, 1 p.m.

Daegu vs. Okinawa Christian, 2:30 p.m.

E.J. King vs. Zama-CAJ winner, 4 p.m.

Yokota vs. Perry-Osan winner, 5:30 p.m.

Girls

Division I

At Camp Foster, Okinawa

Single-elimination playoffs

Kadena 55, Kinnick 25.

ASB 71, ASIJ 47

Seoul American vs. Kadena-Kinnick loser, 1:30 p.m.

Kubasaki vs. ASB-ASIJ loser, 4:30 p.m.



Division II

At Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan

Single-elimination playoffs

Perry 39, Zion 31.

Yokota 46, King 27.

Zama 37, Sacred Heart 12

CAJ 42, Humphreys 20

Osan 34, Daegu 7

Sacred Heart 42, Zion 8

Humphreys-CAJ winner vs. Daegu-Osan winner, 3 p.m.

Yokota 62, Zama 59

Semifinals

Edgren 43, Perry 34

Yokota-King vs. Zama-Sacred Heart winner, 1 p.m.