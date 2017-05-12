Far East baseball - Day 1
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: May 12, 2017
Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates from two three-day Far East baseball championship tournaments in South Korea.
Monday's games
Division I
At Yongsan Garrison, South Korea
Round robin
Nile C. Kinnick 22, Kubasaki 0
American School In Japan 7, Kadena 4
St. Mary’s 6, Seoul American 3
ASIJ 10, Kinnick 7
Seoul American 1, Kadena 0
St. Mary’s 26, Kubasaki 5
Kinnick vs. Kadena, 2:30 p.m.
Division II
At Camp Humphreys, South Korea
Double-elimination playoffs
Robert D. Edgren vs. Daegu, 9 a.m.
Yokota 16, Osan 1
Zama vs. Humphreys, 1 p.m.
Matthew C. Perry vs. Edgren-Daegu winner, 3 p.m.
Yokota-Osan winner vs. Zama-Humphreys winner, 5 p.m.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
‘Even the stones reek with sadness’ in Aleppo
Memorial allows slain Air Force Academy professor to keep teaching cadets
Japanese split on changing pacifist constitution
Marines: Sharing nude photos can lead to involuntary separation
If shutdown needed to fix Washington, 'so be it,' Mulvaney says
US sought names of 1,934 Americans in intelligence reports