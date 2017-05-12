Far East baseball - Day 1

Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates from two three-day Far East baseball championship tournaments in South Korea.

Monday's games

Division I

At Yongsan Garrison, South Korea

Round robin

Nile C. Kinnick 22, Kubasaki 0

American School In Japan 7, Kadena 4

St. Mary’s 6, Seoul American 3

ASIJ 10, Kinnick 7

Seoul American 1, Kadena 0

St. Mary’s 26, Kubasaki 5

Kinnick vs. Kadena, 2:30 p.m.

Division II

At Camp Humphreys, South Korea

Double-elimination playoffs

Robert D. Edgren vs. Daegu, 9 a.m.

Yokota 16, Osan 1

Zama vs. Humphreys, 1 p.m.

Matthew C. Perry vs. Edgren-Daegu winner, 3 p.m.

Yokota-Osan winner vs. Zama-Humphreys winner, 5 p.m.