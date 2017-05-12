Quantcast

Far East baseball - Day 1

By STARS AND STRIPES Published: May 12, 2017

Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates from two three-day Far East baseball championship tournaments in South Korea.

Monday's games

Division I

At Yongsan Garrison, South Korea
Round robin
Nile C. Kinnick 22, Kubasaki 0
American School In Japan 7, Kadena 4
St. Mary’s 6, Seoul American 3
ASIJ 10, Kinnick 7
Seoul American 1, Kadena 0
St. Mary’s 26, Kubasaki 5
Kinnick vs. Kadena, 2:30 p.m.

Division II

At Camp Humphreys, South Korea
Double-elimination playoffs
Robert D. Edgren vs. Daegu, 9 a.m.
Yokota 16, Osan 1
Zama vs. Humphreys, 1 p.m.
Matthew C. Perry vs. Edgren-Daegu winner, 3 p.m.
Yokota-Osan winner vs. Zama-Humphreys winner, 5 p.m.

article continues below 

0

comments Join the conversation and share your voice!  

from around the web

more top news