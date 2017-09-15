Brice has big game as Humphryes pulls away from Seoul American

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – Defense dictated the pace a week earlier when Humphreys got its first win in school history against Kubasaki. On Friday, the Blackhawks got an offensive explosion in making more school history by sweeping its season schedule of Division I foes.

Quarterback Miles Brice accounted for 306 yards and threw for three touchdowns and the Blackhawks scored four more times on the ground and once on defense, pulling away for a 53-20 win over Seoul American.

Coach Steven Elliott credited motivation for the two season-opening wins, “motivation to prove that no matter what division a team is in, whether we’re at home or away, we will play four quarters of no-quit football every time we take the field,” he said.

The Falcons, 0-2, stayed within striking distance, trailing by two touchdowns deep into the third quarter before the Blackhawks pulled away late.

“Seoul American played tough. They did an outstanding job” the first three quarters, Elliott said. “But it’s a four-quarter game and we plan to play that way in every game we play. It’s these players. They’re doing everything we as coaches have asked them to do.”

But like the 25-13 season-opening loss at Daegu on Sept. 2, breakdowns in fundamentals and mental mistakes proved to be the Falcons’ undoing, coach Reggie Meno said.

“We as coaches can only do so much,” Meno said. “The players have to remember the fundamentals and execute the game plan. We have to go back to the drawing board and refocus on fundamentals. All the mistakes were mental mistakes that led to turnovers that led to points.”

Brice was 12-for-24 for 258 yards and three touchdowns, with three interceptions. He also ran eight times for 58 yards.

David Key rushed 20 times for 151 yards and two scores. Josh Weaver added two TDs and had 66 yards on 11 carries, plus 80 yards on two returns, including a 36-yard interception-return touchdown.

Tyrick Alterberry had a 38-yard touchdown catch, Kedarian Key had 75 yards on two catches, one for a TD and Owen Williams caught four passes for 71 yards and a touchdown. Elayna Snyder converted five of six extra-point kicks.

On defense, Carlos Criss had 10 tackles, five for losses, including three sacks. Eric Gries added 10 tackles, including two sacks, and two forced fumbles. Williams had eight tackles and Sh’voda Gregory Jr. had six tackles, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

For the Falcons, Brent Carver was 6-for-14 for 188 yards and three touchdowns and rushed six times for 126 yards. Markell Scott caught scoring passes of 35 and 65 yards and Cataris Sanders one for 15 yards. Jordan Ooka had 12 tackles and Jonathan Gibson nine.

Humphreys (2-0) played for the Division II championship last year, losing 44-6 at Matthew C. Perry last Nov. 5. Their next big test comes Friday at home against the team that won the previous three D-II titles, a 6 p.m. kickoff against Daegu.

“Next week. That’s the big one,” Elliott said.

The Falcons next open their Division I schedule, when they visit Kadena for a 1 p.m. kickoff next Saturday.