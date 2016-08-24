2016 Pacific football schedule

More

Standings

(based on regular season play in division, updated Nov. 12)

Division I

Divsion I Overall W L W L Kadena 5 1 6 1 American School In Japan 3 1 6 1 Kinnick 2 2 5 2 Kubasaki 2 4 2 5 Seoul American 0 4 0 7



Division II - Japan

Division II Overall W L W L Perry 4 0 5 1 Yokota 3 1 4 3 Zama 1 3 1 6 Edgren 0 3 0 4

Division II - Korea

Division II Overall W L W L Humphreys 2 0 6 0 Daegu 0 2 4 3

Interscholastic Football League (Guam)

W L Father Duenas 7 0 George Washington 5 1 Guam High 5 1 John F. Kennedy 4 3 Okkodo 2 4 Tiyan 2 5 Simon Sanchez 1 5 Southern 0 7



Schedule

Friday, Aug. 26

George Washington 21, Okkodo 0

Guam 2, Tiyan 0 (forfeit)



Saturday, Aug. 27

Simon Sanchez 2, Southern 0 (forfeit)

Father Duenas 42, John F. Kennedy 0



Friday, Sept. 2

Kadena 34, Kubasaki 3

Yokota 22, Zama 6

John F. Kennedy 12, Okkodo 6 (OT)

George Washington 2, Southern 0 (forfeit)



Saturday, Sept. 3

Daegu 8, Seoul American 6

Guam 2, Simon Sanchez 0 (forfeit)

Father Duenas 2, Tiyan 0 (forfeit)

Humphreys 32, Samsung 0



Friday, Sept. 9

ASIJ 51, Edgren 0

Humphreys 27, Daegu 8

Father Duenas 33, Guam 6

John F. Kennedy 14, Simon Sanchez 0



Saturday, Sept. 10

Okkodo 12, Southern 0

Perry 49, Zama 12

Kadena 48, Seoul American 6

George Washington 31, Tiyan 6



Friday, Sept. 16

ASIJ 40, Zama 0

George Washington 33, Simon Sanchez 0

Guam 20, John F. Kennedy 19



Saturday, Sept. 17

Perry 23, Edgren 0

Kubasaki 13, Kinnick 6

Okkodo 14, Tiyan 7, OT

Father Duenas 61, Southern 0



Friday, Sept. 23

Yokota 2, Edgren 0 (forfeit)

Yokota 41, Zama 6

George Washington 19, John F. Kennedy 7

Guam 50, Okkodo 7



Saturday, Sept. 24

Daegu 32, Samsung 8

ASIJ 35, Seoul American 0

Kinnick 48, Perry 18

Humphreys 45, Songdo 6

Tiyan 19, Southern 6

Father Duenas 38, Simon Sanchez 0



Friday, Sept. 30

Yokota 52, Zama 0

Kadena 37, Kubasaki 6

Father Duenas 41, Okkodo 0



Saturday, Oct. 1

Perry 52, Daegu 6

Kinnick 29, ASIJ 22

John F. Kennedy 42, Southern 0

Tiyan 20, Simon Sanchez 0



Friday, Oct. 7

Kinnick 35, Yokota 0

Perry 48, Edgren 0

Father Duenas 7, George Washington 0

Simon Sanchez at Okkodo



Saturday, Oct. 8

Humphreys 43, Samsung 0

Kubasaki 28, Seoul American 18

Guam 42, Southern 0

John F. Kennedy 12, Tiyan 6



Monday, Oct. 10

Kadena 45, Singapore American 6



Friday, Oct. 14

Humphreys 17, Daegu 14, OT

Perry 38, Zama 7

Singapore American 25, Kubasaki 0

Yokota 49, Edgren 0



Saturday, Oct. 15

ASIJ 34, Kadena 20

Kinnnick 63, Seoul American 0



Friday, Oct. 21

ASIJ 28, Kubasaki 10

Humphreys 21, Seoul American 14

Zama 27, Edgren 12



Saturday, Oct. 22

Kadena 22, Kinnick 12

Perry 52, Yokota 19

Daegu 44, Songdu 22

Thursday, Oct. 27

Kadena 47, Kubasaki 20



Friday, Oct. 28

Daegu 18, Seoul American 8

Kinnick 45, Zama 6



Saturday, Oct. 29

Humphreys at Edgren, 1 p.m.

ASIJ 53, Yokota 16

Postseason

Guam Interscholastic Football League playoffs

Friday, Oct. 14

Quarterfinals

John F. Kennedy 16, Okkodo 6

Father Duenas 2, Southern 0 (forfeit)



Saturday, Oct. 15

Quarterfinals

Guam 52, Tiyan 0

Simon Sanchez at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Saturday Oct. 21

Guam semifinal

Father Duenas 47, John F. Kennedy 6



Saturday, Oct. 22

Guam semifinal

George Washington 18, Guam 16

Friday, Oct. 28

Guam third place

Guam 26, John F. Kennedy 0



Saturday, Oct. 29

Guam Bamboo Bowl

Father Duenas 27, George Washington 6



Saturday, Nov. 5

Far East Division II championship

Perry 44, Humphreys 6



Saturday, Nov. 12

Far East Division I championship

ASIJ 35, Kadena 18