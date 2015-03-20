Optimistic start to Army football spring practice

Army players get instructions on the sidelines during their game against Navy, which they eventually won, 21-17, at Baltimore on Dec. 10, 2016.

WEST POINT, N.Y. (Tribune News Service) — The start of spring practice was filled with questions last year, most notably surrounding quarterback and fullback. A year later, optimism envelopes Army's second winning season in two decades and a victory over Navy.

When Army takes the field on Tuesday for its first practice of 2017, the Black Knights will be coming off an 8-5 season that included their first victory over Navy since 2001 and a win in the Heart of Dallas Bowl.

The questions are fewer than in 2016 with 15 starters returning. Here's a snapshot before the first of 15 spring sessions culminating with the Black-Gold Game on April 15.

Quarterback Central

For the first time in five years, Army heads into spring practice with a clear-cut starting quarterback. Junior Ahmad Bradshaw finished the 2016 season strong, leading Army to wins over Navy and then North Texas in the bowl game. Bradshaw's 1,292 career rushing yards are sixth among Army quarterbacks. Sophomore Chris Carter, who has started three games in his first two seasons, gives Army a solid backup who can push Bradshaw. Freshman Kelvin Hopkins might have the strongest arm of the group and Joey Benden, another freshman, is a stronger runner between the tackles. Sophomore Luke Langdon is back after missing the 2016 season following knee surgery.

Departing seniors

It definitely will be strange not seeing Nos. 11 and 39 leading Army's defense this spring. Inside linebackers Andrew King (11) and Jeremy Timpf (39) were the backbone of the unit for three seasons and keyed the Black Knights' fourth-ranked defense in 2016. They combined for 72 starts and 575 tackles in their careers. ... Edgar Poe gave Army a legitimate downfield threat and was the team's top receiver the past two seasons. Army will miss safety Xavier Moss' speed on the backline. Justin Gilbert, a fifth-year senior, was one of Army's best and most versatile offensive linemen.

Keep an eye on

Coaches believe junior linebacker Scott Washle is one of the team's best defensive players. Washle finally will get a chance to show it after patiently waiting three years behind King. Teammates think so much of Washle that he's a candidate for captain this fall. Freshman Elijah Riley has the potential to be an elite cornerback. Riley, who started 11 games in 2016, finished his first college season with a two-interception game in Army's bowl victory.

Sudden departures

Sophomore slotback Tyler Campbell left the team and could be leaving the academy. Campbell rushed for 326 yards and two touchdowns, including a 70-yard score in the Heart of Dallas Bowl. Sophomore slotback Christian Drake is running track this spring. Drake gained 172 yards in two seasons.

Fresh faces

Freshman Malik McGue, Army's third-string quarterback who played five games at QB in 2016, is moving to slotback. "That doesn't mean he won't be a quarterback or can't play quarterback," Army coach Jeff Monken said. "I think we got to find a way to get him on the field." ... Freshman Ryan Velez, a reserve fullback last season, has moved to safety and will compete for the spot left by Moss' graduation. Junior Trey Ratliff has returned to the team after a two-year absence and will try to become the top long snapper. All six kickers on Army's spring roster, including freshman John Abercrombie, might have an opportunity to start after poor kicking results in 2016. Abercrombie kicked for Army's sprint (lightweight) football team last year and was added by Monken following a tryout before the 11th game.

Out for the spring

Sophomore starting cornerback Marcus Hyatt continues to recover from a torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered in late October at Wake Forest. Hyatt should be ready for preseason practice. Junior slotback John Trainor (undisclosed injury) and freshman fullback Kevin Hicks (ankle) also will miss spring practice.

sinterdonato@th-record.com

©2017 The Times Herald-Record, Middletown, N.Y.

Visit The Times Herald-Record at www.recordonline.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

