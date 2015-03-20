Numbers keep adding up for Navy quarterback Will Worth

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Tribune News Service) — Last season, Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds was named Co-Offensive Player of the Year in the American Athletic Conference and finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Current Navy quarterback Will Worth is on pace to put up even better statistics — both rushing and passing — than Reynolds. So should Worth be a Heisman Trophy candidate?

"I don't know about that," Worth said with a wry smile following practice on Tuesday night.

Actually, Worth probably won't even make first or second team All-American Athletic Conference this season. South Florida standout Quinton Flowers will almost assuredly be the first-team quarterback while Houston's Greg Ward Jr. is the likely second pick. Like Reynolds last year, Flowers and Ward entered the campaign with name recognition as returning starters who put up big numbers in 2015.

"I haven't thought about that one bit," Worth said when asked about the prospect of being relegated to third team All-AAC. "We'll be in the conference championship game in two weeks and the total focus is on getting that trophy."

Last season, Reynolds rushed for 1,373 yards and 24 touchdowns. He passed for 1,203 yards and eight scores.

Worth has already surpassed Reynolds in the passing column, having thrown for 1,259 yards and seven touchdowns through 10 games. Worth has completed 63 percent of passes as compared to 53 percent for Reynolds a year ago.

With four games remaining, Worth also figures to outdo Reynolds in the rushing categories. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound senior has run for 1,074 yards and 22 touchdowns. That is 299 yards and two touchdowns shy of what his predecessor posted in 2015.

"It's not something I expected — to be doing this well. I just think the preparation each and every day for the past four years has gotten me to this point," Worth said. "Watching what Keenan was doing, what Tago (Smith) was doing. I tried to learn something every day about the offense."

Worth has rushed for 100 yards or more in six straight games, one shy of the school record held by Brian Madden. He is currently tied with two of the best tailbacks in program history in Napoleon McCallum and Cleveland Cooper.

Worth has scored a rushing touchdown in all 10 games this season, also the second-longest streak in Navy history. Reynolds holds that school record with a rushing touchdown in 14 straight contests. With four games left, Worth has a chance to equal that mark.

Worth's 22 rushing touchdowns are tied with Boise State running back Jeremy McNicholas for the most in the Football Bowl Subdivision. He is two touchdowns shy of moving into fifth place for single-season rushing touchdowns by a quarterback. Reynolds holds that NCAA record with 31 rushing touchdowns in 2013 and also ranks fourth (24 in 2015) and fifth (23 in 2014).

Worth is only the fifth quarterback in Navy history to surpass 1,000 yards for rushing and passing in the same season. Reynolds accomplished that feat twice.

Worth is also averaging 11.7 yards per passing attempt, which would shatter the single-season school record.

"We hoped that Will would play well for us. He is playing at an exceptional level right now," Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo said during the AAC teleconference on Monday. "You always hope your players will play good, but he's playing better than good. He is playing exceptional football, at a high level. He's running hard, he's getting us into the right plays. He's doing a lot things very well right now and we're very fortunate."

By now, Worth's Cinderella story is well-chronicled as he was the third string quarterback for Navy as a sophomore and junior. The holder on placekicks entered this season having seen minimal action at mop-up time of games long decided and had attempted just one pass.

Can Navy catch lightning in a bottle and have another unknown quarterback blossom into a star next season? Sophomore Zach Abey is currently listed as the backup and saw his first varsity action in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 66-31 blowout of East Carolina. If Abey takes the reins of the triple-option in 2017, fans can only hope he enjoys as much success as a first-time starter as Worth.

"Just happy for Zach to get in there and get hit. He's a very physical kid. It was good for him to get out there and play," Navy offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ivin Jasper said.

Abey looked comfortable while directing a 34-yard touchdown drive on his lone possession. The Archbishop Spalding product gained 5 yards off an option keeper and executed a nice pitch to slotback Jahmaal Daniel, who scored from 9 yards out.

"It felt great. It was definitely a weight lifted off my shoulders. I've been wanting to get into a game for a while," Abey said. "Will was coaching me up the entire third and fourth quarter, telling me what kind of defense they were playing."

Abey made one miscue on Saturday, fumbling the snap from center and having to fall on the ball for no gain. That drew a major markdown from Jasper, who said he is grading Abey with the same critical eye he applies to Worth.

"Ask Zach about that. He'll tell you how hard I coach him. I'm on him all the time," Jasper said. "He has potential, but I'm on him all the time about playing smart and doing all the little things right. Hopefully, that will pay off down the road."

Abey nodded in agreement when asked about being held to a high standard: "Coach Jasper is tough on me. Not a practice goes by when I don't get yelled out," he said.

Abey is similar to Worth in terms of size and playing style. The 6-foot-2, 218-pound Pasadena resident did most of his damage running between the tackles while a two-year starter at Spalding.

"Zach is a very physical kid, just like Will. I call him 'The Hammer,' " Jasper said. "We've changed a lot at that position in this offense. Will is like a tailback back there. The QB is the guy in this offense right now."

Jasper was referring to the fact Worth that has amassed 243 rushing attempts while fullback Chris High is a distant second with 71 carries.

"I really look up to Will. In practice, he's not afraid to tell me what I'm doing wrong, which is what I want. I'm not going to get my feelings hurt," Abey said. "One of the things Will told me on the sideline during the East Carolina game was that practice reps are even harder than what you see in the game."

Navy always runs two huddles during practice, which means the backup receives just as many live repetitions as the starter. That approach is the main reason Jasper has always had the backup fully prepared to run the triple-option offense at a moment's notice.

"When his time came, Will stepped up and delivered. It's always been that way at that position. The next guy has to be ready to play," Jasper said. "Zach's getting a lot of reps in practice, just like Will did. Those reps help a lot. When the time comes, he'll be ready to step up."

