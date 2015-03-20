Nose tackle Fifita tips the scales at more than 300 pounds, a 1st for Air Force

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Tribune News Service) — Size-challenged Air Force has something in nose guard Mosese Fifita that it has never featured -- a player weighing in at more than 300 pounds.

"He's big," coach Troy Calhoun said, "a big fella."

Fifita has proven to be more than simply big. A state champion wrestler in Washington in the 285-pound class (he won the title with a pin in 1 minutes, 12 seconds), he has displayed nimble feet, explosiveness and technique that have him in position for regular time on the defensive line.

Service academies typically find themselves outsized on the line, but in recent years Navy has managed to regularly produce 300-pounders at nose guard. Now Air Force has one, too, but defensive line coach Tim Cross doesn't foresee many alterations as a result.

"The scheme won't necessarily change, but he adds a dimension to the scheme that can make many of the things we do a lot more effective," Cross said. "When he's on his game, he's got to be accounted for. So it's a good deal to have him."

The Falcons haven't said exactly how much Fifita weighs, and as a freshman he is not made available to talk with media. But Calhoun isn't totally convinced he needs to play at a weight quite so high.

"Candidly, it might be best for him to be about 290, 292," Calhoun said. "But he has good feet."

Fifita's high school wrestling coach Bryan Mossburg offered this endorsement of the player after his senior year, when the The Herald in Everett, Wash., named him its area high school athlete of the year.

"He never lost his character or his cool," Mossburg told The Herald. "He wasn't the kind of guy we had to worry about punching a hole through a locker, but you knew he put that somewhere. If he didn't have the result that he wanted, he was going to use that to compete and put it towards the next match or the next practice or whatever it was."

Added Fifita to The Herald after completing a senior year that saw him excel as a two-way lineman and champion grappler after finishing third as a junior, "I definitely think a lot of hard work has gotten me where I am. I started wrestling when I was in seventh grade and I was just horrible. I think there were four guys in my weight class and I was at the bottom. It took me a long time to get good at that sport."

