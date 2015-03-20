No mystery here: Edgar Allen Poe lends poetry to Army's receiving corps

The Army West Point team takes the field befoire the Army-Air Force football game at the U.S. Military Academy's Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y., Nov. 5, 2016.

WEST POINT, N.Y. (Tribune News Service) — Edgar Allen Poe returns to Baltimore on Saturday, but it’s no ghost story.

Though the name might conjure the dark fiction and bleak Gothic poetry of one of the masters of American literature, mind the subtle difference: The author, Edgar Allan Poe, spelled his middle name with two a’s and died in the Maryland city in 1849 after a life spent terrifying readers with seminal works of horror and mystery. The only people who need fear Edgar Allen Poe this weekend play in Navy’s defensive backfield.

This Poe is not a revered long-dead writer but a 6-4 senior wide receiver for the Army Black Knights and an important downfield threat for an offense largely built on the running game. For the third consecutive season, Poe leads Army in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

“He’s an outstanding leader for us,” coach Jeff Monken said. “And when the ball’s in the air, if you throw the thing up there, he’s got a better chance to get it than the other guy. And I don’t care who the other guy is — he’s got a better chance to get it than anybody does. He’s got great body control and awareness of where the defender is.”

Though named for his father, Poe hardly seems to resent sharing a full name — if not quite letter-for-letter — with the literary icon, though he noted it has been a source of ribbing from a young age. While playing football at Cienega High School in Arizona, Poe earned the somewhat predictable nickname “The Raven.”

“I hear jokes about it all the time,” he said. “Guys make plays on words and stuff. It’s just something I’ve had to live with.

“I’ve come to really internalize and understand how important it is to educate myself on the literary works that Edgar Allan Poe, the author, did, and what revolutionary ideas he brought into the literary world. I’m honored to carry his name. Growing up, my dad made me read it starting early. He kind of forced it on me, but I like a lot of it.”

Where the younger Poe expects to finish up at the U.S. Military Academy and begin his service commitment to the Army, the writer Poe lasted only six months at the school before getting court-martialed and ultimately discharged for gross neglect of duty in 1831.

“He was kicked out,” Edgar Allen Poe laughed, when asked if he planned to follow in the author’s footsteps. “No, sir, I’m trying to get through here.”

It’s worth noting, too, that the Army receiver Poe is not the first successful college football player to bear the name: Another Edgar Allan Poe, a distant relative of the writer, played quarterback for Princeton in the late 19th century and was named to the first College Football All-America team in 1889.

