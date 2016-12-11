Niagara grounded by Air Force again

The Niagara hockey team traveled a long way over the weekend, but will return to Western New York with nothing to show for it in the standings.

The Purple Eagles dropped a 4-0 decision to the Air Force Academy on Saturday night in their second of two games of the weekend. Niagara had lost to the Falcons, 2-1, on Friday night.

The Purple Eagles fell to 2-13-3, 2-8-2 in Atlantic hockey play. Air Force improved to 9-6-3, 6-3-1 in Atlantic Hockey.

Niagara received a bad omen about the game right from the start. The Purple Eagles were given a five-minute power play in the early going. Not only did they not score, but they didn't get a shot on goal. Kyle Haak of Air Force soon followed with a goal, and that was the only score that the Falcons would need in the game.

Haak struck again late in the second period to make it a 2-0 game. In the third period, Even Feno crashed the net and put home a short-handed goal that ended any of Niagara's hopes at a successful comeback.

Even Giesler wrapped up the scoring later in the period. Shane Starrett did the rest, recording the shutout for the Falcons.

On Friday, Tanner Lomsnes scored an early goal for the Eagles, but Niagara couldn't hold its 1-0 lead through the third period.

The Purple Eagles are off until Jan. 6, when they play Holy Cross. The next home game is a week later against Bentley.

(c) 2016 The Buffalo News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

