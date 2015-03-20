Navy women's basketball is running and gunning

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Tribune News Service) — In August, head coach Stefanie Pemper scanned the Navy women's basketball roster and determined that a different playing style was needed.

Center Peyton Winters and power forward Haley Unger had left the program, leaving the Midshipmen without inside scoring options.

"We didn't have a true post player so we thought we had to do something to suit our personality," Pemper said. "We thought we had some good playmakers and good ballhandlers, some smart players that were skilled and could shoot."

That prompted Pemper to implement an up-tempo philosophy that took advantage of the team's perimeter talent and masked its lack of size. She wanted the Mids to use defense to create offense and to push the ball at every opportunity.

Not surprisingly, the new system was embraced by the players.

"I thought it was a really good idea considering the personnel we have," junior guard Hannah Fenske said. "We have a lot of skilled players with personalities that really fit the system well."

Results have been positive so far for Navy, which boasts a 10-5 overall record and is 3-1 in the Patriot League. The Midshipmen are in a four-way tie for second place in the conference standings going into a two-game homestand against Loyola and Lafayette.

"We have really emphasized getting the ball upcourt quickly and scoring in transition. We want to keep the lane open in both full-court and half-court situations so we can drive the ball," Pemper said. "With our speed and passing ability, we can force defenses to scramble. We have good schemes and the women are working really hard to make them work."

