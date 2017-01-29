Navy wins 7th straight, beats Holy Cross 60-47

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Shawn Anderson scored 15 points and had a career-high six steals, and Navy cruised to a 60-47 victory over Holy Cross on Saturday for its seventh straight win.

Anderson made three 3-pointers, and matched a career-best with six assists. Hasan Abdullah and Bryce Dulin added 10 points apiece for Navy (12-10, 7-3 Patriot League), which shot 50 percent from the floor. Tom Lacey grabbed 15 rebounds and chipped in five points for the Midshipmen, who have won six of seven by double digits.

Patrick Benzan had 12 points and Malachi Alexander 11 to lead Holy Cross (11-12, 5-5). Anthony Thompson added 10 points. The Crusaders shot 15 of 44 (34 percent) from the field, just 4 of 17 from long range and were outrebounded 36-27.

Navy had its largest lead, 50-31, with nine minutes left and never trailed.