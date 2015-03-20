Navy to meet Louisiana Tech in the Armed Forces Bowl

Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo watches his defense in the fourth quarter against Temple in the American Athletic Conference championship game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md., on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. Temple won, 34-10.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Tribune News Service) — There was a noticeable hint of reticence in the voice of Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo on Sunday night.

Niumatalolo was participating in an obligatory teleconference to promote the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl and it was understandable if he was not fully focused on that Dec. 23 matchup.

After all, Navy is still recovering from a disappointing 34-10 defeat to Temple in the American Athletic Conference championship game and is beginning preparations for next Saturday's showdown with archrival Army.

Niumatalolo noted the difficult situation facing Navy when asked whether he will give the players time off between the Army game and the bowl game.

"We're coming off a devastating loss for our football team. To come straight back and play Army in another physical game will be tough. We'll definitely need some rest. We will give them a break," Niumatalolo said.

Navy had a contract to appear in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl provided it did not qualify for a New Year's Six Bowl. That latter possibility was in play up until Saturday, when the Midshipmen were unable to capture their conference championship.

On Sunday, Navy learned that its opponent in the Armed Forces Bowl, being held at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, will be Louisiana Tech of Conference USA. The Midshipmen were supposed to face an opponent from the Big 12 Conference, which did not qualify enough schools.

"In regards to the Big 12 Conference, we were supposed to pick seventh. However, the Big 12 only had six bowl-eligible teams," said Brant Ringler, executive director of the Armed Forces Bowl. "I think we got a team that is high-flying and will bring a lot of dynamic to this game. Louisiana Tech offers a complete contrast to what Navy brings. It will be an air- versus-ground dynamic."

Louisiana Tech, under the direction of fourth-year head coach Skip Holtz, finished the regular season 8-5 overall and 6-2 in Conference USA. The Bulldogs won the West Division to earn a berth in the C-USA championship game, where they were beaten 58-44 by Western Kentucky.

"We're super excited about the opportunity to go to a third bowl game in a row, which is a first for our program. We are also honored to be alongside the Naval Academy," Louisiana Tech athletic director Tom McClelland said.

McClelland mentioned that Dallas-Fort Worth is a major recruiting territory for Louisiana Tech football and is also home to some 5,000 alumni. Louisiana Tech, located in Ruston, has an alumni contingent in the 30,000 range within a five-hour radius of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Dallas-Fort Worth is also prime recruiting turf for Navy, which is the main reason athletic director Chet Gladchuk brokered the deal to play in the Armed Forces Bowl. That agreement was signed before the Midshipmen became a member of the American Athletic Conference, which has affiliations with six other postseason contests.

AAC commissioner Mike Aresco agreed to allow Navy to honor its previous commitments through this season. Starting in 2017, the Midshipmen will be slotted into American-affiliated bowls based on the conference's discretion.

"This is the last of our alignments as an independent and we're very appreciative of the commissioner allowing us to fulfill this commitment," Gladchuk said. "This is something we're looking forward to with fond recollections of our last time there."

Navy appeared in the 2013 Armed Forces Bowl and beat Middle Tennessee State of the Sun Belt Conference, 24-6.

"It was a great game and we really enjoyed it. This is a tremendous destination for our team and our fans," Gladchuk said. "We've been to 13 bowl games and I would rank Fort Worth and the Armed Forces Bowl as one of the best."

This will be the 14th edition of this particular postseason contest, which began in 2003 as the Fort Worth Bowl. Organizers changed the game's name in 2006 after developing an "armed forces" theme featuring patriotic overtones recognizing all five branches of military service.

This marks the eighth time in the past decade that a service academy has participated in the Armed Forces Bowl, which is played on the campus of Texas Christian University. Air Force has appeared five times, most of any school.

"To have a service academy playing in the game for the eighth time in the past 10 years is outstanding. Obviously, that's part of the niche of our ballgame. We do our best to have an academy in our game," Ringler said. "And to attract a team (Louisiana Tech) with such a strong regional presence is a real coup. This will be an exciting matchup and we are looking forward to welcoming fans of both schools to Fort Worth."

Ringler readily admitted he went after Louisiana Tech upon learning the Big 12 Conference would not be providing a school. The Buldogs won the 2014 Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl, which is also owned and operated by ESP Events and features Ringler as executive director.

"There wasn't any question with regard to Louisiana Tech. We definitely targeted them as a potential team when we knew the situation with the Big 12," Ringler said. "We had the Bulldogs in the Heart of Dallas Bowl and they brought a lot of fans, had great regional support."

Navy has 25 players on its roster from Texas with many hailing from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Playing a bowl game in the region will allow the Midshipmen to practice at a high school facility and host recruits. Wide receivers coach Mick Yokitis recruits the area and will no doubt visit many other high schools while in town for the week.

"Texas is a big state for us in recruiting. Probably one of the strongest states in the country for high school football," Niumatalolo said.

Navy has seen two of its primary goals for the season fall by the wayside, failing to capture the conference championship and watching Air Force reclaim the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy. Niumatalolo said the focus at this point is to bounce back.

"To finish off strong by beating Army and winning a bowl game would be a tremendous accomplishment for our team and would really mean a lot," he said. "That's our goal right now, to finish strong."

©2016 The Capital (Annapolis, Md.)

Visit The Capital at www.hometownannapolis.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

