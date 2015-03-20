Navy's Tillman, White 'two peas in a pod'

Jamir Tillman accepts a pat on the head from a teammate after a Navy touchdown during the 115th Army-Navy football game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Dec. 13, 2014.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Tribune News Service) — Jamir Tillman was a new arrival to the Naval Academy standing wide-eyed in Bancroft Hall when he spotted a fellow football player with a broad smile and a look of confidence.

"I was standing on bulkhead and Shawn was across the hall from me and I just knew that guy was going to be my best friend," Tillman said this week. "Sometimes you just get a feeling. You know how when you meet your soul-mate? Shawn is kind of my guy soul-mate in a non-weird way, a friend way."

Four years later, White remembers that first meeting with Tillman a bit differently. Having spent a year at the Naval Academy Prep School, the Florida native had been indoctrinated into military life and saw a direct-entry plebe who was clueless.

"If you really want the real story: We were in the same company and had to go through plebe summer together. Having gone through NAPS, they told us it was our job to take care of the guys that haven't been here before," White said. "Some people struggle more than others. I don't want to point out any names. … Jamir Tillman. He wasn't all there at first. I had to help him along and show him the ropes."

Tillman does not necessarily dispute that assessment: "I had no experience with the military and Shawn went to NAPS so he helped me through plebe summer. Whatever Shawn did, I did."

White was worried about Tillman initially, but soon realized the Nevada native had the skills to survive at a service academy.

"Once Jamir got things down and found his way, he did all right," White said. "This place is different. It's hard going from being a civilian and flipping that switch. It's difficult, it's not meant for everybody, but Jamir showed he could handle it."

It did not take long for Tillman and White to become best friends and they have been inseparable ever since. Both have developed into standout performers for the football team while earning reputations around the academy as free spirits who love to have fun.

Together, Tillman and White are the most boisterous members of the football team. In the locker room or during team functions, those two can usually be found side-by-side laughing and cutting up. Fullbacks coach Mike Judge called them "characters and "two peas in a pod."

"Shawn and Jamir are fun-loving and jokesters. That's just who they are, that's their personalities," Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo said.

White and Tillman are members of the same company at the academy, which is one reason why they're always together. Tillman, who called White his twin, was asked why the two have become so close.

"We have similar mindsets, similar goals, we love doing the same things. My mom always told me to surround yourself with good people and Shawn definitely fits that description," Tillman said. "He's absolutely the best person ever. He has such a big heart. It's rare to find someone like that who genuinely cares about people. I look up to him."

White echoed that sentiment: "I think our strengths and weaknesses play off each other and we're always there for one another. We're both very outgoing guys. We both come from great families. What I'm weak at, he tends to be strong at and vice versa. We play off each other so well. It's so easy to work with someone you trust and care for. I trust Jamir with my life. I'd take a bullet for him and I know he'd do the same for me."

Tillman was asked to describe his best friend.

"Shawn is a big man with a big personality who loves everybody. He's never afraid to be himself all the way. He's fun, he's loving, he's always looking for a good time and I like that," Tillman said.

White then provided an assessment of Tillman.

"Oh man, describe Jamir Tillman? I'll be honest, I've never met a person so driven as Jamir. When he wants something, I've never seen someone work so hard to get to that spot," White said. "At the same time, I've never seen someone so goofy as him. He's just a goofy kid."

BASKETBALL CHEERLEADERS

A wider audience discovered just how humorous Tillman and White can be this past winter at Alumni Hall. Those two classmates attended almost all the men's and women's basketball games and quickly established themselves as the most visible and vociferous cheerleaders in the entire arena.

Tillman said the path to becoming the most recognizable fans at Alumni Hall began with his desire to support Sarita Condie, a women's basketball player from his home state of Nevada.

"It became a bonding thing for me and Shawn. Plus, the female basketball players really appreciated it," Tillman said.

White and Tillman sought to expand their horizons and become super fans for all the Naval Academy athletic teams. They were reprimanded for getting loud at a Navy rugby match, a sport that does not tolerate trash-talking.

"We get so much support from the Brigade that we like to go out and support everyone else where we can," White said. "Certain ones just don't fit our style. Gymnastics and golf are a little too quiet for us. We found out that you can't cheer at rugby games. You're supposed to be respectful at those, so rugby wasn't for us."

White and Tillman both played high school basketball and therefore understand all the nuances of the sport. They know the rules and therefore feel comfortable criticizing the officials.

"We started having a lot of fun with it — heckling the opposing players, distracting the other team's head coach, riding the referees — basically doing everything we could to get in the other team's head," White said.

Navy's biggest basketball fans took things to another level when they showed up at Alumni Hall one afternoon wearing referee outfits. They truly looked the part with authentic black-and-white striped shirts, long black pants and whistles.

White said the idea sprouted from a costume party hosted by a group of midshipmen with the theme of everyone wearing jerseys from different sports teams.

"Of course, me and Jamir wanted to be different so we decided to get referee uniforms and go out there with whistles," White said.

They headed to Modell's and several other sporting goods stores in search of the proper attire and struck out.

"So we decided to go to the one place we knew that had referee jerseys and that was Foot Locker," White said with a chuckle. "We didn't get jobs, but someone was nice enough to go in the back and grab us a couple of the uniforms."

When Navy conducted its popular halftime "Mascot Game" last season, Tillman was part of the show — playing the part of a blind referee complete with dark sunglasses and a cane.

White and Tillman added to their shtick by pretending to broadcast a Navy basketball game, setting up a table in the front row of the stands and using microphones and headsets to pretend they were commentators. Col. Stephen Liszewski, the Commandant of Midshipmen, played along and served as the halftime guest.

Niumatalolo regularly attends the basketball games and was initially surprised by the antics of his two players. However, the veteran head coach came to appreciate the spirit behind the show.

"They're great midshipmen. I've seen them at the basketball games being referees and heckling the opposing team. I enjoy watching them. I think they're kind of funny," Niumatalolo said. "I think it's great to show school spirit and help support the other sports. To have school morale and support their fellow students."

White said he and Tillman are very careful to make sure the heckling and taunting are all done in good taste.

"As long as we know what we're doing is not inappropriate. We like to keep it family friendly since all the kids come to the games," he said. "To see Coach Niumat laughing and the superintendent laughing shows we're doing something right. To get inside the other coach's head and have him start interacting with us, that's a lot of fun."

Tillman and White are already brain-storming new ideas for this coming basketball season. They have received encouragement from fellow midshipmen and civilian fans alike. White would not reveal what skits are in the works.

"We can't give out all the juice. We have to keep some things hidden and keep people on their toes," White said. "There could be some new things on the horizon. We're taking some requests."

THEY CAN PLAY

Tillman burst on the scene in the spring of his plebe year by earning the Admiral Mack Award as Navy's most improved player. The 6-foot-4, 212-pound product of Bishop Gorman High in Las Vegas emerged as the team's go-to wide receiver as a sophomore and has filled that role quite well for three straight seasons.

Tillman ranks third all-time at Navy with 1,266 receiving yards and is closing on the top ten with 69 catches. Blessed with a long, smooth stride, great leaping ability and soft hands, Tillman has been a big-play threat — averaging 18.3 yards per catch, which is fifth on the program's leader board.

"Jamir works super hard, he does everything we ask him to do," Navy wide receivers coach Mick Yokitis said. "Jamir is confident he can get open against anybody and catch the ball on anybody. He might be the most competitive person we have on the team."

Yokitis, who played wide receiver at Navy himself, is almost the exact opposite of Tillman in terms of personality. The former Marine Corps officer is serious, stoic and business-like, but is willing to give his top pupil some latitude.

"There's a fine line when you try to rein kids in. You have to let Jamir be Jamir," Yokitis said. "Nowadays in coaching, if you don't realize that every kid is different and needs to be coached different, than you won't be able to maximize their potential. Jamir and I have a great relationship. If Jamir is not upholding the standard, I get after him and he always responds in the right way."

White stepped up as freshman, moving into a key role at fullback due to injuries sustained by starter Noah Copeland and backup Chris Swain. The 6-foot-1, 255-pounder from Matanzas High in Palm Beach, Florida flashed his ability by rushing for 34 yards on six attempts versus South Alabama. He had a highlight reel run in that game, carrying five defenders into the end zone while backpedaling.

White has always excelled on special teams, using his rare combination of size and speed to contribute on both coverage and return units. He remained third on a loaded depth chart as a sophomore and junior before ascending to the starting role last spring.

However, an ankle injury cost White almost two weeks of training camp and he fell behind Chris High. The senior has steadily rounded into top form and is now pushing High for game repetitions.

"Shawn has matured a lot. As a freshman and sophomore, he wasn't always the best at turning it off. Now he knows when it's time to get down to business and go to work," Navy fullbacks coach Mike Judge said. "Shawn has developed into a great leader. He's taken control of the (fullback) room and helped mentor the younger guys. He's always done a good job in the weight room or with conditioning in terms of working hard."

White served as a roving reporter during Navy Media Day in early August and conducted an interview with his coach, succeeding in getting Judge to laugh and smile in the process.

"Shawn is a great kid. He's got a unique personality. He's a fun-loving, jovial guy — very outgoing," Judge said. "People enjoy being around him. He's got that contagious personality where people will gravitate to him, and it's all positive."

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Outside observers would think that all Navy football players are cut from the same cloth, and to some extent that is true. They are asked to be tough, selfless, dedicated and totally team-oriented just to name a few typical traits.

However, the roster is comprised of players from all over the country that possess various personalities. White and Tillman just happen to be the most outgoing members of the squad and take the lead in the high jinks department.

Niumatalolo has no problem with that and wants players that express themselves. While the coaching staff preaches a certain culture, Niumatalolo said there is not intent to create a "bunch of robots."

"There's always been cut-ups and pranksters on the Navy football team. Maybe these guys are the first ones to take it to Alumni Hall, but there have always been characters on this team ever since I got here," said Niumatalolo, noting that current assistant coach Robert Green fit that description as a player. "That's part of the locker room, just having fun. Our stuff is between the white lines. Those guys are just having fun during their off time. There's nothing wrong with that. We want to have fun and enjoy ourselves."

Tillman and White sometimes draw rebukes from Naval Academy leaders and high-ranking officers within the Brigade of Midshipmen, but said their teammates support their individuality.

"That's what the Brotherhood is all about — a bunch of different personalities coming together as one team. That's what America is. People think because we're in the military we're supposed to be a certain way — total conformity," Tillman said. "In the Brotherhood, we all accept everyone for who they are. We come from different backgrounds and have different personalities, but we blend together."

White emphasized that he and Tillman don't fool around during football hours, whether in the meeting room or on the practice field.

"When it's business time, we're all business. One of the things they do teach you at the academy is the switch and you have to know when to turn it on and get down to business. When we get in between the lines, it's a job," White said.

