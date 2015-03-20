Navy offense on record-setting roll with Jasper as play-caller

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Tribune News Service) — Navy's offense has been on an epic roll for the past two months. The Midshipmen averaged 52.6 points and 537.3 total yards in their final six American Athletic Conference contests.

It is a run that began on Oct. 8 against Houston and the only "off" game since came when Navy only managed 368 yards in a 28-27 defeat of Notre Dame.

The Midshipmen are in the midst of their most productive stretch, in terms of yards and points, since Paul Johnson returned to the program in 2002 as head coach and re-installed the triple-option.

Navy is coming off two of the most prolific performances in program history, having piled up a a combined 1,193 yards and 141 points in consecutive victories over East Carolina and SMU.

"Obviously, we're in a very good place right now. You have to give all the credit to the players. They're playing great football," Navy offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper said. "I'm really proud of the kids for playing sound and smart. We're not committing penalties and we're not turning the ball over. As a unit, I think the offense is playing with a lot of confidence. At the same time, they are staying humble and hungry. They just continue to grind and plug away."

Many observers cite the contributions of quarterback Will Worth, a former backup who has blossomed as the starter. Worth, who took over when Tago Smith suffered a season-ending injury in the opener, has accounted for 2,544 yards from scrimmage and 33 touchdowns. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound senior has rushed for 1,181 yards and 25 touchdowns, passed for 1,363 yards and eight scores.

Navy has amassed 5,170 yards and 459 points through 11 games this season. With three games remaining, the Midshipmen are almsot assured of breaking the single-season school records in both categories, which were set in 2007. That was the final year of Johnson's tenure and the Mids totaled 5,773 yards and 511 points.

"It always comes down to having good players. We have a system that puts people in position to make plays, but it always comes down to our kids executing," Jasper said. "Right now, we have a group of guys who understand their assignments and are doing what they're supposed to do. It's all about blocking the man in front of you and we've been doing that very well. Those guys that get the ball have to make plays with it and that has been happening as well."

While Jasper deflects credit, those most closely associated with the program — from head coach Ken Niumatalolo to the aforementioned Worth — say the veteran offensive coordinator was the driving force behind Navy's remarkable offensive run in October and November.

After all, Jasper is the play-caller — the chess master who must counter the moves made by opposing defensive coordinators. The 46-year-old, who played for Johnson at Hawaii and spent a total of 12 years as his assistant, has become just as proficient as his mentor at making adjustments based off whatever scheme the defense is employing.

Jasper has served as quarterbacks coach since 2002 and has worked with 12 different starting signal-callers over the past 15 seasons. He has found a way to get every single one to operate the triple-option offense at a high level.

Nobody knows these facts better than Niumatalolo, who like Jasper was a quarterback at Hawaii when Johnson was offensive coordinator and accepted his offer to learn the triple-option offense from the ground up as a graduate assistant.

Needless to say, Niumatalolo was disappointed to learn on Monday that Jasper was not a finalist for the Broyles Award, which honors the top assistant coach in college football. However, the ninth-year head coach was not surprised the five coaches that made the cut all came from Power Five conference schools.

"If anybody did their homework and knew what Coach Jasper has done this season... I mean, nobody on that list has come even close to what he's done," said Niumatalolo, noting that Navy is posting record-setting statistics with a projected backup quarterback at the helm. "I guess around here we're used to that … not getting much respect. Ivin knows and we all know that he's a heck of a football coach."

Four defensive coordinators — Michigan's Don Brown, Alabama's Jeremy Pruitt, Clemson's Brent Venables and Colorado's Jim Leavitt — are joined by Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Matt Canada as finalists for the Broyles Award. Niumatalolo called Jasper's exclusion "a darn shame," but did not hesitate when asked if his longtime friend will one day become a head coach.

"No doubt. I don't know what else the guy has to accomplish. His resume speaks for itself," Niumatalolo said. "He's definitely deserving. Hopefully, somebody will recognize that this guy is a heck of a football coach and could lead a program."

Jasper has been a candidate for several head coaching jobs since being promoted to Navy offensive coordinator in 2008 when Niumatalolo took over. Jasper was a finalist at Georgia Southern in 2014, but withdrew from consideration before Willie Fritz was hired. Fritz is now the head coach at Tulane of the American Athletic Conference.

Jasper also interviewed with Army West Point in 2014, but that job ultimately went to another Johnson protégé — former Navy and Georgia Tech assistant Jeff Monken.

According to sources, Jasper has shown interest in the Delaware vacancy, which was created when Dave Brock was fired in mid-October. As in years past, Jasper is hindered by the fact Navy's season stretches until late December — past when most schools are willing to wait to interview potential candidates.

"I really don't worry about that, to be honest with you," Jasper said when asked about the prospect of becoming a head coach. "It's just a matter of someone out there looking at what you've done and your body of work and deciding to try this offense. That's what it all comes down to — some athletic director at some school making the commitment to giving this type of offense a shot."

Unfortunately for Jasper, there are not many Football Bowl Subdivision programs willing to employ the triple-option. Which is why Jasper will probanly have to eventually accept an offer from a Football Championship Subdvision school.

"It's always been viewed as a service academy offense. Some people have even called it a high school offense. There have also been questions about whether you can recruit to the offense," Jasper said when asked about the stigma against the triple-option. "It's all those things that people talk about other than what we've done on the football field."

Johnson has proven at Georgia Tech that the triple-option can be successful in a Power Five Conference. The Yellow Jackets have enjoyed winning records in six of nine seasons under Johnson, who boasts an overall record of 69-48 in Atlanta.

Georgia Tech went 10-3 and lost in the Orange Bowl in 2009, 11-3 with a win in the Orange Bowl in 2014.

Meanwhile, Navy has now posted a winning record in 14 of the last 15 seasons while routinely posting impressive offensive numbers. There are an awful lot of downtrodden FBS programs that have not come anywhere close to totaling 75 points and 600 yards in a game.

"Coach Jasper definitely ranks right up there with Coach Niumat and Coach Johnson as far as understanding this offense. No one knows the option as well as those three men," former Navy quarterback Ricky Dobbs said. "I think Coach Jasper would be a great head coach. I've told him on many occasions that I would love to be his quarterbacks coach when that finally does happen."

Dobbs was a dramatically different type of quarterback than his predecessor — Kaipo-Noa Kaheaku-Enhada. Just like Worth brings a completely different style than either Keenan Reynolds or Tago Smith.

Jasper has often been called the "quarterback whisperer" for his ability to train quarterbacks of all shapes, sizes and skills to properly execute the triple-option.

"Coach Jasper's ability to develop a quarterback is second to none. I think a big part of that is the way he relates to players. I called him pops because he treated me like a son," Dobbs said. "I can't wait for Coach Jasper to get his opportunity to be a head coach because he surely deserves it and would do an excellent job."

Truth be told, Jasper's best chance to become a head coach might be right here at Navy as eventual successor to Niumatalolo. Last December, athletic director Chet Gladchuk publicly stated that he would have promoted Jasper had Niumatalolo taken the Brigham Young job.

Jasper said he does not spend any time worrying about what the future might hold.

"I'm never actively looking for a job. I love the job I have. I love working here at the Naval Academy," Jasper said. "If the opportunity comes, that's great. If not, I won't consider myself a failure. If I don't ever get a shot, I'm at peace with what I've done as a coach."

AAC championship

NO. 19 NAVY VS. TEMPLE

Saturday, noon

TV: Chs. 2, 7

RADIO: 1430 AM, 1090 AM

LINE: Navy by 21/2

