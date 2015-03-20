Navy looks to avoid letdown in Dallas against Southern Methodist University

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Tribune News Service) — Navy football took a huge step toward accomplishing one of its primary goals by winning the West Division of the American Athletic Conference on Saturday.

Navy clinched the the West Division crown with an emphatic 66-31 rout of East Carolina. Afterward, in the visiting locker room underneath the stands at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, AAC commissioner Mike Aresco presented the Midshipmen with a trophy.

Navy now knows it will be playing in the American Athletic Conference championship game on Saturday, Dec. 3. However, the Midshipmen still must play one more league game.

Navy (8-2, 6-1) travels to Dallas this weekend to meet Southern Methodist University (5-6, 3-4) and head coach Ken Niumatalolo admits he is worried about the possibility of a letdown.

"I think that is an issue every week in this profession. You have to find a way to keep pressing forward, have to find a way to not look ahead to the next game, have to find a way to not read your press clippings," Niumatalolo said. "Complacency comes in a lot of different shapes and sizes. It's a very subtle thing. Sometimes it's hard to see the signs of complacency. So you're always concerned about that because it's just human nature."

Niumatalolo's message to the Midshipmen is that a lack of focus or motivation could result in an embarrassing loss. SMU showed its capability with its performance against the other top teams in the West — whipping Houston (38-16) and narrowly falling to Tulsa (43-40) in overtime.

"If we get complacent or have any kind of letdown we're going to be sorely disappointed because SMU is a really good football program. We have to be ready to go," Niumatalolo said.

This game does have meaning for Navy, which must win in order to assure itself of hosting the American Athletic Conference championship game. An SMU upset would likely give the East Division champ — either Temple or South Florida — home field advantage.

"It's huge. Obviously, you always want to play at home. Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium has been a great venue for us," Niumatalolo said. "You have a lot of advantages at home with the Mids and our fans. That's a big motivation factor for our team."

Navy could lose and still host the championship if both Temple and South Florida lost, an unlikely scenario.

Navy also needs another victory to have any shot at earning the Group of Five berth in a New Year's Six Bowl. A third loss would certainly eliminate the Mids from contention for the Cotton Bowl.

Meanwhile, SMU will be highly-motivated as it will be Senior Day at Ford Stadium and the home team needs a win to become bowl eligible. Second-year head coach Chad Morris has directed a dramatic turnaround as the Mustangs went 2-10 in 2015.

"Coach Morris has done a really good job. You can see the culture changing there," Niumatalolo said. "We have to go to their place and they have an opportunity to become bowl eligible."

SMU made a major statement by dismantling Houston in what has to rank as one of the most surprising results in the American Athletic Conference this season. Morris readily admitted it would be another notch in the belt for the Mustangs if they could knock off the Midshipmen.

"There's no question about that. This is our opportunity to get one more win, to get bowl eligible. We're going up against our division champion," Morris said. "Hey, we're excited about this opportunity. What else would you want going into the last game of the regular season? To have the best team in our division coming in and for us to have an opportunity to clinch a bowl berth. Our guys love each other, they've grown together this year and this will be a game that they remember."

Niumatalolo said he is impressed with the resume SMU has built over the course of the season with the latest result being a 35-27 loss to South Florida on Saturday.

"They had a really good chance to beat a team that beat us," Niumatalolo said. "We know what kind of players South Florida has and that game last weekend was right to the end."

Morris spoke respectfully of Navy, which boasts a 13-2 record in two seasons as a member of the American. The Midshipmen lost to Houston last season in a showdown for the West Division crown and the only slipup this season was a 52-45 defeat at South Florida.

"I think they've played consistent all year long. I'm repeating what everybody else says about Navy. Just very well-coached and they play really hard," Morris said. "They always will play hard. That's their trademark. Coach Niumatalolo has done a phenomenal job. He's as good a coach as there is in college football."

SMU boasts a high-powered passing offense just like almost every other school in the AAC. The Mustangs are averaging 427.3 total yards with 258 of that coming through the air.

It seemed SMU suffered a devastating blow when standout starting quarterback Matt Davis sustained a season-ending injury in the opener. However, backup Ben Hicks has filled in quite nicely, completing 203 of 378 passes (53.7 percent) for 2,599 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Courtland Sutton is one of the country's finest wide receivers and has been the go-to guy with 70 catches for 1,186 yards and nine scores. The Mustangs have a talented tailback in Braeden West, who is 12 yards shy of reaching the 1,000 milestone for the season.

Navy's seniors have a chance to reach a notable milestone on Saturday. The Class of 2017 owns a 36-13 career record, tied with the Class of 1909 (36-7-5) and the Class of 2016 (36-16) for most victories over a four-year period in Annapolis.

Niumatalolo acknowledged it would be a tremendous accomplishment for this year's seniors to become the winningest class in Navy football history. He praised the seniors for leading the Midshipmen to an 8-2 record despite having starting quarterback Tago Smith suffer a season-ending injury in the opener and defensive captain Daniel Gonzales go down in the fourth game against Air Force.

"I keep shaking my head. With all the injuries, with all the great seniors that graduated," Niumatalolo said. "Not a lot of respect was given to this senior class. It was great motivation for our seniors to prove that last season was not a fluke. I'm really proud of them. They come to work every day and keep their mouths quiet. They work hard and just play ball. I'm really excited for them."

