Navy defense working to regain aggressive approach

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Tribune News Service) — Navy defensive coordinator Dale Pehrson said a primary goal for spring camp was to reestablish the aggressive mentality Navy displayed during the 2015 season.

Pehrson admitted he's responsible for setting the tone with the way he calls games. The Midshipmen want to get back into attack mode next season, and that involves dialing up more blitzes or finding other ways to apply pressure.

Pehrson had to be pleased with what he saw during the 11-on-11 scrimmage portion of Saturday morning's practice. Outside linebacker D.J. Palmore led the way as the defense got after the offense for most of the approximately 80-play session.

Palmore, who led Navy in tackles for loss and sacks last season, came hard off the edge and repeatedly broke into the backfield. Inside linebackers Micah Thomas and Hudson Sullivan were also very active as the defense played with a lot of energy and swarmed to the football.

Head coach Ken Niumatalolo praised the defense afterward, saying he loved the aggressiveness it displayed with so many players flying around. Offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper was disappointed that the defense dominated his unit and "hit us in the mouth."

There were some question marks along the defensive line coming into spring camp as left end Jarvis Polu was the lone returning starter. Jackson Pittman is atop the depth chart at nose guard and showed during Saturday's scrimmage that he can be an effective run-stopper.

Pittman did a good job of plugging the middle, making it difficult for the offense to get the fullback dive going. The 6-foot-3, 315-pound sophomore helped keep offensive linemen off the inside linebackers and also shed blocks several times to make tackles himself.

"I think if Pittman will keep working, he can be as good a nose guard as we've had. I'm excited about where he's at," Pehrson said. "He's young and still has a long way to go, a lot of growing and maturing to do. Physically, he has a lot of tools that some of the other ones didn't have. If we can get him as tough as Bernie Sarra, we might have something special."

Pittman played in all 14 games as a plebe, periodically spelling starter Patrick Forrestal. The Tennessee resident is a product of Brentwood Academy, the same private school that produced standout defensive ends Jabaree Tuani and Amos Mason for Navy.

Tyler Sayles is being asked to fill the large shoes of Mason, who was a presence in opposing backfields and totaled 14 ½ tackles for loss as a junior and senior. Pehrson has liked what he's seen out of Sayles (6-2, 270) so far this spring.

"Tyler is kind of a cross between an Amos Mason and a Will Anthony. He might hold the point of attack a little better and is probably not quite as disruptive than those two guys," Pehrson said. "Tyler has come a long way. We just have to get him into shape to play a lot more plays than he's gotten in the past. He was one of those guys that came in and spelled people. Now he has to take on the role of getting more reps."

Navy's backup defensive linemen are extremely inexperienced. A trio of current freshman – Marcus Edwards at left end, Dave Tolentino at nose guard and Nizaire Cromartie at right end – were listed No. 2 on the depth chart entering spring drills.

"There are two or three (reserve linemen) that are moving around pretty well. There are some young guys coming along," Pehrson said. "I would say that Cromartie has really impressed me all spring. He makes some mistakes, but he plays really hard. He has the motor we like to see."

Pehrson said Cromartie, a 6-foot-2, 243-pound product of Dudley High in Greensboro, North Carolina, has pass rushing skills like Anthony and Tuani. Cromartie played in every game as a member of special teams and earned a varsity letter as a freshman.

In a meeting with the media to preview spring practice, Niumatalolo mentioned that Navy's defense might do some different things – both schematically and strategically – in 2017. Pehrson hinted the Midshipmen might be more multiple, showing different looks by simply changing personnel.

Pehrson discussed that topic while talking about Brandon Jones, a talented linebacker who is currently listed as the backup behind Thomas at the SAM position. Jones, who combines good size and speed, has shown a penchant for making plays. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound rising senior has the ability to play inside or outside linebacker and will do so next season.

"Brandon can play both. We have a couple packages in which we can move him around," Pehrson said. "We have to be multiple enough where we can put Brandon Jones at another spot if he's not in the game at inside linebacker."

Navy's coaching staff has decided that the outside linebacker spot known as striker needs to be filled by a player with pass coverage skills. That is why projected starter Justin Norton, along with backups Jerry Thompson and John Gillis, are all converted defensive backs. Against American Athletic Conference schools, most of which employ spread passing attacks, the striker is going to be covering a slot receiver on a majority of plays.

"It's become more of a nickel guy. That position has to cover 90 percent of the time," Pehrson explained. "We have some things where we could go with a bigger body at that spot."

However, when Navy faces opponents such as Air Force and Notre Dame that run the ball more, Pehrson wants a more sturdy player like Jones in the striker spot. Navy's other outside linebacker, known as the raider, requires a player with good size and strength who can be a run-stopper and pass rusher.

"We need to be a little more multiple. We have some things in which we'll be able to use multiple people in different spots," Pehrson said. "We're trying to get some packages in which we can play multiple speed guys or multiple linebacker types."

