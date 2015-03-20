Navy and Tulsa meet in crucial West Division showdown

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Tribune News Service) — Air Force's defeat of Army on Saturday guaranteed the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy will be moving from Annapolis to Colorado Springs.

Navy would like nothing more than to replace it with an American Athletic Conference championship trophy.

Navy (6-2) can take a big step toward achieving that other major goal this Saturday when it hosts Tulsa (7-2) in a crucial West Division matchup. The Midshipmen and Golden Hurricane are tied atop the West with 4-1 records and the winner will get a leg up on representing the division in the AAC championship game, being held on Dec. 3 at the home of the higher seed.

"Now we press forward to face a Tulsa team that's playing really, really well. They are playing at a very high level right now," Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo said. "Both of us are playing for the West side championship, to be able to control our own destiny down the stretch. Obviously, this is a huge game for both programs."

Navy tied for the West Division title last season, but lost a tiebreaker to Houston based off head-to-head result. The Cougars captured the inaugural American Athletic Conference championship game by beating East Division representative Temple.

Navy was picked to place second in the West behind Houston in a preseason poll of AAC media members. The Midshipmen have already beaten two of the top contenders in the division — Houston (46-40 on Oct. 8) and Memphis (42-28 on Oct. 22).

Tulsa, on the other hand, was picked fourth in the West Division after going 6-7 overall and 3-5 in the AAC. Second-year head coach Philip Montgomery has directed a dramatic turnaround as the Golden Hurricane are bowl eligible for the second straight season after going 2-10 in 2014 and 3-9 in 2013.

"I thought Tulsa was the best team in the conference we've faced so far. Just so well-coached," East Carolina head coach Scottie Montgomery said after suffering a 45-24 loss. "Offensively, so many weapons and so much talent."

Tulsa leads the American in total offense and ranks second in scoring offense with 512 yards and 42.4 points per game. Montgomery has built an offense that is extremely balanced as the Hurricane are averaging 253 yards rushing and 259 yards passing.

"Another explosive, high-powered offense. They were explosive last year on offense and have taken it up to another level," Niumatalolo said. "Defensively, they're doing a lot of good things. It's a really good football team. They're not where they are by accident. Their record is not a fluke. It's going to be a tough challenge for us. They've gotten after some people in our league."

Tulsa routed Memphis, 59-30, and has scored 50 points or more in two other contests this season. The Golden Hurricane boast the league's best one-two tailback combination in James Flanders and D'Angelo Brewer, who have rushed for 1,080 and 983 yards, respectively.

Quarterback Dane Evans has completed 178 of 307 passes for 2,244 yards and 18 touchdowns. Keevan Lucas (60 catches for 845 yards and nine touchdowns) and Josh Atkinson (54-714) form a potent receiving duo.

"Obviously, we're excited about the position we're in. We're just trying to fight for respect within this conference. There are so many good teams in it and we're not one of those that gets talked about often. So our guys are fighting for respect," Philip Montgomery said. "Any time you get this late in the season and you have meaningful games like this, you feel good about that."

Quarterback Keenan Reynolds directed an attack that rolled up 469 rushing yards as Navy routed Tulsa, 44-21, at Skelly Field last season. Dishan Romine had a 90-yard kickoff return to set up a score and the Midshipmen took advantage of several short fields in the game.

"They got after us. They were an exceptional football team last year, and they just reloaded and done it again this year. We'll try to give them a better contest this year," Montgomery said.

It will be Senior Day in Annapolis with Navy looking to extend its record winning streak at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. A pregame ceremony will honor 31 seniors, who will then try to post their 15th straight victory at the facility.

"We're excited to have (Tulsa) here at our home. We're going to need our home field advantage against this very good team," said Niumatalolo, who was then asked why the Midshipmen play so well at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

"First and foremost, our guys recognize that this is our home and it's a special place. They recognize that it's literally a memorial for those who have served our country. So they understand the historical significance of the stadium."

Navy's seniors boast a 35-13 career record and can tie the school's all-time record for wins by a class. That mark of 36 career wins was set by the Class of 1909 and tied by the Class of 2016.

Navy is coming off an uplifting 28-27 upset of Notre Dame, just its 13th victory in the 90-year history of the series. Quarterback Will Worth was named to the AAC weekly honor roll for the second straight week after rushing for 175 yards and two touchdowns.

"Those guys are playing at a really high level. Putting a lot of points on the board. Worth is playing his tail off. A guy who is really operating at a high level within their scheme," Montgomery said of Navy. "It will be very difficult to play them there. They're playing with a lot of confidence. Going to Navy is a tremendous challenge. We know we have our hands full."

TULSA at NAVY

Saturday, noon

TV: CBSSN

RADIO: 1430 AM, 1090 AM

LINE: Tulsa by 2 1/2

