Navy 73, Holy Cross 71: Turnovers doom Crusaders

WORCESTER, Mass. (Tribune News Service) -- The Holy Cross women's basketball team's game against Navy Saturday afternoon at the Hart Center had a wild finish and four missed scoring chances for the Crusaders in the final 15 seconds, but coach Bill Gibbons traced his team's two-point loss to much earlier in the contest.

Navy made 63 percent of its attempts from the floor in the first quarter and while HC was even hotter from the field (64 percent), the Crusaders turned the ball over nine times and trailed by nine after the first 10 minutes.

"Navy shot 54 percent against us in the first half and we held them to 29 percent in the second half playing the same defenses," Gibbons said after the 73-71 setback. "Maybe it's because we're young or whatever, but when we play with energy and we play with talk and we play with oomph, we're so much better than when we don't, and it was clear. I told the girls we lost the game in the first half."

The Mids led by as many as 13 early in the third quarter, but the Crusaders fought back to tie it, 64-64, three minutes into the fourth on a pair of free throws by freshman Lauren Manis. With 5:33 left, junior Tricia Byrne's 3-pointer gave HC its first lead, 67-66, since the opening minutes of the game.

Trailing by one, the Crusaders missed two off-balance shots with less than 10 seconds left.

Freshman forward Kaila Clark made 1-2 free throws to give Navy a two-point lead with six seconds to go.

Following a 30-second timeout, the Crusaders tried to get the ball inside to Manis, but Navy's defense prevented them from running the play they wanted. HC had one last chance, but freshman Madison Springfield missed a 3-pointer as time expired.

Sophomore guard Molly Sanders scored a team-high 17 points to lead Navy (15-5, 8-1 Patriot League) to its eighth straight win.

Manis, the reigning PL Rookie of the Week, scored a career-high 25 points and tied for the team lead with seven rebounds.

Byrne scored 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting and had six assists. Junior guard Infiniti Thomas-Waheed added 12 points and freshman Megan Swords scored seven points in 12 minutes off the bench.

Holy Cross (5-15, 3-6) gained some confidence from what Gibbons called a "signature" win last week at American and the Crusaders are clearly playing better than they were early in the season.

"The American game showed us what we're capable of," Byrne said, "and it gave us confidence coming into this game, but it takes more than confidence to win."

The Mids beat Holy Cross, 57-56, Jan. 2 in Annapolis in a game "eerily similar to this one," Gibbons said.

Navy led by 11 at the break and the Crusaders stormed back in the second half.

"We learned their offense was very aggressive and how aggressive they were on the boards," said Manis, who had 11 points and 11 rebounds in the first meeting. "We talked about how we needed to stop them (on the boards). They still out-rebounded us (39-35) and that was an issue, especially in the first half."

Navy, which has held the halftime lead in eight of its nine league games this season, had 10 offensive rebounds in the first half.

Junior Taylor Dunham and senior Justice Swett led an 11-2 Navy run in the first quarter as the Mids connected on five straight field-goal attempts and HC turned the ball over three times.

After senior Sarita Condie's 3 gave Navy a 52-39 lead in the third, HC, led by Manis at the offensive end, chipped away, and at the defensive end, held the Mids without a field goal for almost five minutes.

"We came into the second half with a more energized mentality," Byrne said, "and we knew we had to buckle down on defense in order to create more offense. We had a lot of lazy plays on defense in the first half that we knew we had to fix."

Manis scored nine points in the first half and in the locker room Gibbons told his team to keep getting her the ball inside in the second.

A Manis basket late in the third quarter got HC within two and she opened the fourth with a layup off a pretty pass by Byrne.

Manis' previous career high was 22, which she had done twice, most recently against Lehigh.

"They played their hearts out," Gibbons said, "it's just we need a little bit more on defense and taking care of the ball."

