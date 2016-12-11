Monmouth stops late run, beats Army 81-71

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. — Micah Seaborn had 14 of his 20 points in the second half and Monmouth turned back Army's late rally to win its seventh straight 81-71 on Saturday night.

Seaborn drove and scored on a floater to make it 72-63 for the Hawks (8-2) with 3:31 left. That basket stopped Army's 13-0 run and Chris Brady's putback 3-point play on Monmouth's next possession made it 75-64, halting the Black Knights' momentum for good.

Brady and Je'lon Hornbeak added 19 points each and the Hawks moved one win from matching the 1990-91 season for the program's best Division I start at 9-2.

Monmouth led 38-30 at the half and extended to 70-50 on Brady's hook shot with 6:28 left.

Army (5-5) rallied starting with Adam Roe's 3 at 6:17 and ending at 70-63 on Scott Mammel's fast break 3-pointer with 4:10 left.

Tommy Funk led the Black Knights with 13 points.