Mom's brave fight inspires Navy running back

Navy senior slotback Calvin Cass Jr. once stood on a sideline of the Army-Navy game - the Army sideline.

Eight or 9 years old at the time, Cass wore his father's No. 19 Black Knights jersey while watching the game with dad. Calvin Cass Sr., who rushed for 1,546 yards in his Army career from 1987-90, often told his son about the strength of the Army football brotherhood after graduating from West Point.

C.J., as he's known to family and friends, didn't pick a side in the rivalry once he got to high school. He became interested in Navy as a junior at St. Augustine Prep in Sicklerville, N.J.

When C.J. picked Navy over Army, his dad supported the decision.

Four years later, the younger Cass discovered the power of Navy's brotherhood. A day after Navy's season-opening win over Fordham on Sept. 3, Cass and teammate Troy Thompson were having Sunday dinner at a pastor's house when a call came from his dad. Calvin's mother, Marshella, had been taken to an emergency room. Marshella would be diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, a disorder where the body's immune system attacks part of the nervous system. One symptom is temporary paralysis below the waist.

Marshella Cass watched her son's first football snap when he was 6 and hadn't missed a game since. The full recovery would take six to 12 months, doctors said.

"It was like a whirlwind hearing all of the different diseases and illnesses and what it could have possibly been," Cass said. "You don't know what to think. You hear all of these diseases on the Internet or Discovery Channel. It doesn't hit home until something personal brings it to you. I didn't know what to do for a little bit."

Cass didn't want to suit up for Navy's next game, against UConn. Teammates were there when Cass needed it the most. Up to 15 of them prayed with Cass in his room on a routine basis during his mother's recovery. Quarterback Tago Smith, slotbacks Toneo Gullei, Dishan Romine and Kendrick Mouton, kicker Alex Barta and Thompson were among the teammates offering support.

"Their families reached out to my family," Cass said. "They reached out to me, prayed with me, cried with me, things that some brothers wouldn't do for their actual brothers. The brotherhood is something that has motivated me, that has helped me, that has kept me in check, that has saved me from situations."

Marshalla Cass is on the road to recovery, going to outpatient therapy twice a week. She returned to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Nov. 12 for Senior Day. C.J. locked arms with his mother for support during the ceremony.

"She is doing much better," Calvin Sr., said. "She's progressing. Some days are better than others. At the end of the day, we are seeing progress."

Marshalla Cass will be in attendance Saturday for C.J.'s final Army-Navy game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. C.J. draws strength from his mother's fight. When he is having a tough day at the academy, he thinks of his mother's perseverance.

"Her goal was to be back out there in full form and cheer on her son," C.J. said. "If I had anything that I feel is holding me back or preventing me from pushing along, I just have to think of her. She's going through a worse battle. There's no reason for me to stop, quit or complain.''

Two games remain in C.J.'s career. He will play in his third straight bowl game, the Armed Forces Bowl, on Dec. 23. He benefited from the bonds of the brotherhood. And just like his dad once told him, those connections are for life.

"Now, he can understand when I pick up the phone and call one of my brothers from West Point from 1989, 1991 or 1992," Calvin Sr., said. "He now understands that because he's experienced it."

