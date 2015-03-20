McVey's 4 TDs helps Air Force beat Colorado State 49-46

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Tim McVey scored four touchdowns, Air Force's porous defense forced a late fumble and the Falcons held off Colorado State 49-46 on Saturday night in the highest-scoring game of the rivalry.

Colorado State receiver Michael Gallup hauled in a pass to convert a first down with around 1:25 remaining, only to have the ball stripped away by Falcons linebacker Grant Ross and recovered by safety Brodie Hicks to seal the win for the Falcons (7-3, 3-3 Mountain West).

"We finally figured something out on the final quarter of the final drive," Hicks said. "It ended up helping win the game. The offense played lights out."

McVey gained 184 of Air Force's season-high 485 yards rushing. He nearly had a fifth touchdown, but fumbled into the end zone where offensive lineman Dylan Vail pounced on it.

The two teams combined for 1,093 total yards, four turnovers and just two punts — both by Air Force. The 95 combined points surpassed the old mark of 84 in the series set in 2000. The Falcons lead the all-time series 33-21-1 over the Rams (5-5, 3-3).

"They made their fair share of plays," Colorado State coach Mike Bobo said. "We didn't do the things that we needed to do."

Colorado State quarterback Nick Stevens finished with 374 yards passing and two TDs. His favorite target was Gallup , who hauled in 13 passes for 213 yards. The Rams never punted, but missed two field goals, failed to convert on a fourth down and turned it over twice.

Air Force sophomore Arion Worthman stepped in again at quarterback with senior Nate Romine bothered by a sore ankle. Worthman rushed for 143 yards, including a 54-yard scamper for a score.

Stevens pulled the Rams to within a field goal, 49-46, when he found Gallup for a 7-yard score and a two-point conversion with 6:43 remaining. Colorado State's defense held and Air Force had to punt. A few plays later, Gallup fumbled trying to break away from Ross.

"Michael had a heck of a game and he's hurting about the fumble," Bobo said. "But he's going to learn from this and we're going to learn from this as a team."

To think, Ross was nearly ejected from the game in the first half for targeting when he hit Stevens in the chest. On the play, Jesse Washington intercepted the pass.

But a review overturned the targeting call and Air Force capitalized on the turnover when McVey scored his third TD of the game to give Air Force a 28-24 lead at halftime. It was a big momentum swing.

"When I saw the replay, I saw I backed off on (the hit)," Ross said. "That's why they didn't throw me out.

"I'm glad (the game) was on us (at the end). The offense played their guts out. The other team played their guts out. That's just how it came out. That's how we like it."

Air Force travels to San Jose State next Saturday.