Longtime backup left back trying to seize starting shot with Air Force in spring football

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Tribune News Service) — Ja'Mel Sanders has waited long enough.

The Air Force "spur" linebacker suffered an injury at the prep school, another as a freshman, traveled to just two games as a sophomore and as a junior logged time only on special teams.

Now, an injury to Shaquille Vereen - who was positioned to take over the spot - has propelled Sanders into a starting role in spring football.

"It would still all be worth it," said Sanders, asked to consider if he'd be able to handle one more year as a backup. "I love Air Force football. I love the brotherhood. But I love (Vereen), but he's not getting his spot back."

It's this confidence that Falcons coaches say has been the biggest difference in Sanders, who - if he's able to earn the job - could join a long list of recent Falcons defenders to post breakout years as seniors when given their first chance to start. Jordan Pierce, Jordan Mays and Troy Timmerman are other examples.

"He's kind of played a price and has been a bit of a late bloomer," coach Troy Calhoun said of Sanders. "Clearly this spring is the best that he's played. He's a little stronger, a little more confident in what to do. He's been our best spur this spring. That doesn't guarantee anything as we go into the fall, but he has been our most productive spur this spring."

Vereen's return will throw the position back into flux in August, as will the continued emergence of sophomore Abraham Nino (who moved to spur from safety this spring) and freshman Bubba Watkins, a product of the vaunted Valor Christian program near Denver with a skill set the coaching staff likes.

"I think he's a really bright young man," defensive coordinator Steve Russ said. "He's a nice guy to talk to. I've always liked Ja'Mel. We've coached him hard. We've pushed Ja'Mel, and it's fun to see him respond and really step up and say, 'This is my shot.' It's been fun to watch him develop. He's still got a long way to go, don't get me wrong, but you can see it coming together, and that's all you can ask for as a coach."

Sanders, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound native of Dayton, Ohio, was aided in his decision to attend Air Force after an uncle, Jason Sanders, ran track for the Falcons in the early 2000s. He said there haven't been times he's considered leaving the academy, but there have been thoughts of simply finishing his path to a management degree as a normal cadet.

But he loves football and hoped his opportunity would arrive.

Now, at least in spring ball, it has.

"I've been waiting for my time," Sanders said, "but once it's there you've got to get to it."

