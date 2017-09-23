Late touchdown run lifts Tulane over Army 21-17
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 23, 2017
NEW ORLEANS — Jonathan Banks ran 4 yards for a touchdown with 23 seconds left and Tulane defeated Army 21-17 on Saturday.
Banks led the Green Wave (2-2) on a 19-play, 75-yard drive on which it converted three fourth downs and two third downs. Banks — who started after missing last week's loss to No. 2 Oklahoma because of a injured midsection — finished with 10 carries for 40 yards and completed 10 of 22 pass attempts for 103 yards. He left the game for one play after being shaken up while converting a fourth-and-8 with a 10-yard run early in the winning drive.
The Black Knights (2-2) had taken a a 17-14 with 5:32 left. Connor Slomka gained 4 yards on a fourth-and-1 and on the next play he ran 5 yards for a touchdown, which completed a 15-play, 71-yard drive.
Andy Davidson had 130 yards on 26 carries for Army.
Dontrell Hilliard had his second consecutive 100-yard rushing game for the Green Wave, finishing with 134 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. He had 104 yards and a touchdown in the 56-14 loss at Oklahoma.
Army went without a pass completion for the second time this season, finishing 0 for 5 with two interceptions. The first interception — by Donnie Lewis Jr. in the Tulane end zone midway through the fourth quarter — marked the first time this season in 14 tries that the Black Knights failed to score after getting inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
The Black Knights were 0-for-2 passing in a 64-6 victory against Fordham in the season opener Sept. 1.
Tulane struck on the first offensive play of the game, when Hilliard ran up the middle for a 75-yard touchdown.
Army scored 10 unanswered points, but the Green Wave run game broke free again as Sherman Badie ran 72 yards for a touchdown that gave Tulane a 14-10 halftime lead.
THE TAKEAWAY
ARMY: The Black Knights lost their second consecutive game after beginning the season with consecutive victories. They lost 38-7 loss at No. 10 Ohio State a week earlier.
TULANE: The dramatic winning drive salvaged an important win for second-year coach Willie Fritz, whose team had lost its last two games after opening the season with a win against FCS member Grambling. Banks showed poise throughout the final drive.
UP NEXT
ARMY: The Black Knights play host to UTEP next Saturday.
TULANE: The Green Wave have an open date next Saturday before playing host to Tulsa in an American Athletic Conference game Oct. 7.
