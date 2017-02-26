Kempton spurs Lehigh to 12-0 run and win over Army

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Tim Kempton scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Kyle Leufroy made four 3s and finished with 20 points, six boards and six assists, and Lehigh ended its season on a four-game winning streak with an 83-69 victory over Army on Saturday night.

Kempton opened the second half on a 3-point play, three of nine points he scored in a 12-0 run out of the break to give the Mountain Hawks (18-11, 12-6 Patriot) a 47-33 lead with 15:42 remaining.

Lehigh kept the advantage in double figures the rest of the way and secured the No. 3 seed heading into next week's conference tournament.

Jordan Fox hit three 3-pointers and led Army (12-18, 6-12) with 13 points, Matthew Wilson added 12 and Kennedy Edwards 11.

Lehigh's 9-4 lead five minutes in was the largest lead for either team in the first half.