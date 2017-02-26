Hot-shooting Utah State routs Air Force 89-58

LOGAN, Utah — Jalen Moore scored 24 points and Utah State shot nearly 60 percent from the field in an 89-58 rout of Air Force on Saturday night.

Moore made 8 of 12 shots, including five 3-pointers. Quinn Taylor added 13 points for the Aggies (13-15, 7-10 Mountain West), who shot 34 of 57 (59.6 percent) overall and 52 percent (13 of 25) from 3-point range. Sam Merrill chipped in 12 points and nine assists.

Hayden Graham scored 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting to lead Air Force (11-18, 4-12), which has lost seven of its last eight games.

Utah State had a double-digit lead nine minutes in and built a 46-26 halftime advantage. Moore scored 13 points and had two rebounds and an assist in the first half.

Connor Garner's 3-pointer stretched the Aggies' lead to 70-39 with 11 minutes left.