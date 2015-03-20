Heart of Dallas Bowl is Army's 'opportunity for redemption'

DALLAS (Tribune News Service) — Andrew King has watched every North Texas football game since Oct. 22.

By now, King, Army's senior linebacker, knows every call in the North Texas' playbook.

King looks to correct the defense's mistakes that led to a 35-18 loss to North Texas at West Point in October.

Army's Heart of Dallas Bowl rematch with North Texas may not be the most attractive postseason matchup to outsiders.

The Washington Post ranked the game as the 40th most appealing out of the 40 bowl games. ESPN's Mark Schlabach agreed, writing the Heart of Dallas Bowl is the least entertaining bowl.

Tuesday's game at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas pits teams that qualified for the postseason based on their Academic Progress Rate when bowls were announced on Dec. 4. North Texas (5-7) was one of two teams (Mississippi State) with losing records entering the bowl season.

For King and Army, it's a chance to make up for their worst game of the season. Army, an 18-point favorite, turned the ball over seven times. North Texas running back Jeffrey Wilson ripped through Army's defense for 153 yards and three touchdowns in the second half.

"It's definitely an opportunity for redemption," King said. "We didn't play well at all the first time that we faced this team. We don't want to lose to the same team twice in one season."

Army (7-5) enters the bowl more than two weeks removed from the program's biggest win in decades, a 21-17 victory over Navy on Dec. 10. North Texas has dropped four out five games to end the regular season after its win over Army. The Mean Green has been outscored 196-101 over that stretch. North Texas hasn't played since a 52-24 loss to UTEP on Nov. 26. Army defeated UTEP 66-14 in September.

"Everybody knows the task we are up against," Army senior safety Xavier Moss said. "We know they are a good team. We lost to them. We know they are going to come with everything they have. We have been preparing really hard. We have to avenge that (loss)."

A successful Tuesday would give Army its first campaign with a Navy victory and bowl win since 1984.

"This isn't just a vacation," Army sophomore fullback Andy Davidson said. "It's a business trip. We're focused on the prize. We didn't come down here for a vacation. We came down here to win."

